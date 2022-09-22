This company is offering an 11-day mental health leave to employees

Employees can choose to decompress however they want – whether it’s spending time with near and dear ones, traveling or picking up a new hobby," Ashish Kumar Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer, Meesho, said. (Image credit: Meesho)

The festival season is one of the busiest times of the year for e-commerce sites, and understandably, not many employees of such sites can afford to be on leave during the festive period. Hence, to ensure that employees get sufficient time to recharge after the busy season, Meesho has announced an 11-day break for its employees to "Reset and Recharge". This is the second year that the company is granting this mental health leave.

"Called Reset and Recharge, this industry-first initiative will allow Meeshoites to completely unplug from work and prioritize their mental well-being after the busy festive sale period," Meesho stated.

"At a time when burnout and anxiety have emerged as key concerns for today’s workforce, Reset and Recharge will show the way for other companies to adopt similar employee-first practices," it added.

An update posted on their website revealed that this initiative is aimed at allowing employees "to completely unplug from work and prioritize their mental well-being after the busy festive sale period".

Ashish Kumar Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer, Meesho, said, “With Reset and Recharge, we continue to push the envelope and redefine conventional workplace norms. Employees can choose to decompress however they want – whether it’s spending time with near and dear ones, traveling or picking up a new hobby. ”

Read more: Sourav Ganguly’s copy-paste blunder ‘ruined’ this brand's promotional stunt

In another instance of the e-commerce company trying to attract new talent while retaining its existing employees, in June Meesho announced an unlimited leave policy giving employees up to 365 days of paid leaves.

"The policy is applicable if an employee or their loved one is impacted by a critical illness that requires frequent or constant hospitalisation," the company stated. It added that employees would be entitled to full salary throughout the tenure of the leave for self illness and up to 25 per cent for 3 months for a family member.