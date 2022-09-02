Sourav Ganguly’s copy-paste blunder ‘ruined’ this brand's promotional stunt

Social media on Thursday woke up to several celebrities sharing posters of what initially appeared to be a film or TV show called ‘Mega Blockbuster’. Actors Deepika Padukone, Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna, comedian Kapil Sharma and cricketer Rohit Sharma were just some of the big names that shared the poster of ‘Mega Blockbuster’. Each celebrity shared a poster starring themselves as the main lead, giving rise to speculation that they had all collaborated for a big-budget movie or TV series.

In the end, Mega Blockbuster was revealed to be nothing but a promotional stunt for e-commerce platform Meesho – and this revelation came thanks to a copy-paste error from BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

It appears as if Meesho did not initially want to reveal itself as the company behind ‘Mega Blockbuster’. Celebrities involved in the promotional stunt were likely sent a script to share while uploading their poster. However, Sourav Ganguly’s social media team copy-pasted the whole script including the instruction “Please ensure that Meesho brand name or Meesho hashtag is nowhere mentioned in the September 1 post.”

Although Ganguly deleted and re-uploaded the post sans the error, it was already too late. Social media users had taken screenshots of his original post which are currently going viral on Twitter.

“The "Mega Blockbuster" campaign being posted by many celebrities belongs @Meesho_Official. Ruined by Ganguly's social media team. Welp!” one Twitter user wrote while sharing the screenshot.

Here’s a look at some other celebrities who have shared posters of Mega Blockbuster

Each post was shared with the hashtag #TrailerOut4thSept, indicating that Meesho probably wanted to reveal itself as the company behind the stunt on September 4.