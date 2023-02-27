This Chinese long distance 'kissing device' lets you land a smack with an app. Watch

The long distance kissing device is used by pairing with an app and is priced at around Rs 3000 each. (Image: @Kemet2MkMert/Twitter)

A bizarre kissing device designed for couples in long distance relationships has gone viral in China that enables couples to plant a smack through “silicone lips”.

The device, that is basically lips made of silicone, allows users to send an exact replica of the kiss to the recipient’s device. It replicates the actual pressure, movement and heat of a kisser’s lips using sensors and is selling like hot cakes. Over 100 units per month have already been sold on the Chinese e-commerce platform Taobao.

The device is used by pairing with an app and is priced at around 260 yuan (Rs 3000) each and 550 yuan for a pair.

Watch how the device works:



Remote kissing device for long-distance lovers, invented and patented by Chinese university student in Changzhou City.

The mouth-shaped module, served as an inducing area for lovers to make the kiss and then it can transfer kiss gesture to the "mouth" on the other side. pic.twitter.com/5i2ogMiUXe — China in Pictures (@tongbingxue) February 22, 2023

But there’s another controversial feature this app possesses. The “kiss square” function in the app allows people to “upload” their kisses for other users to experience so a random person may be able to experience the kiss as well.

A man, surnamed Jiang, claims to have invented the device and said he thought of the idea after a long-distance relationship with his girlfriend for seven years, South China Morning Post reported. She is now his ex.

He said that the device promotes monogamy and that only two users can be paired at a time and consent is key to send the smacks. He also said the device could help people with oral infectious diseases and prevent them.

The internet, naturally, exploded after the device went viral.

You guys really have to kiss? Is it that important?” one user joked.

“OK... this bizarre. For long distance couples... a kissing device that mimics your loved one's kiss... and sound. Can't make this stuff up!” tweeted a journalist.