Thief breaks out into celebratory dance after robbery, chews 'gutka' on camera. Watch

The man danced after the robbery. (Image: Screengrab from video shared by swatic12/Instagram)

An accused in a robbery case broke into a dance after he allegedly looted two shops and chewed some gutka, CCTV footage from Madhya Pradesh shows.

The robbery was discovered next morning when the shop owners came to find the locks broken and valuables missing. The police were informed and then upon investigation, the CCTV footage revealed that the thief, when he realized he had looted quite a bit and “happy” with his job, he broke out into a dance and he even chewed some gutka to “celebrate”.

His performance may have led the police to identify the crook but his moves have gone viral on social media.

An Instagram user @swatic12 shared the video with the caption: “Celebrate all your little wins they said.”

Watch the video here:

People commented on the video as well.

“Muh mein rajnigandha, kadmo mein duniya,” one comment read, the tagline of Rajnigandha pan masala.

“Arthur Fleck spotted,” another person commented. Someone even called him a “wholesome chor” in comments.

Last year, a video went viral on social media which showed a thief breaking into dance after robbing a hardware shop in Uttar Pradesh. He spotted the CCTV camera and then broke out into a dance.