English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Thief breaks out into celebratory dance after robbery, chews 'gutka' on camera. Watch

    His performance may have led the police to identify the crook but his moves have gone viral on social media.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 10, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST
    The man danced after the robbery. (Image: Screengrab from video shared by swatic12/Instagram)

    The man danced after the robbery. (Image: Screengrab from video shared by swatic12/Instagram)


    An accused in a robbery case broke into a dance after he allegedly looted two shops and chewed some gutka, CCTV footage from Madhya Pradesh shows.

    The robbery was discovered next morning when the shop owners came to find the locks broken and valuables missing. The police were informed and then upon investigation, the CCTV footage revealed that the thief, when he realized he had looted quite a bit and “happy” with his job, he broke out into a dance and he even chewed some gutka to “celebrate”.

    His performance may have led the police to identify the crook but his moves have gone viral on social media.

    An Instagram user @swatic12 shared the video with the caption: “Celebrate all your little wins they said.”

    Watch the video here:







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Swatkat (@swatic12)

    Related stories

    People commented on the video as well.

    Muh mein rajnigandha, kadmo mein duniya,” one comment read, the tagline of Rajnigandha pan masala.

    “Arthur Fleck spotted,” another person commented. Someone even called him a “wholesome chor” in comments.

    Last year, a video went viral on social media which showed a thief breaking into dance after robbing a hardware shop in Uttar Pradesh. He spotted the CCTV camera and then broke out into a dance.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Madhya Pradesh #thief dances after robbery #thief dancing
    first published: Jan 10, 2023 12:49 pm