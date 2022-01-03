These twins were born 15 minutes apart, but brother was born in 2021 and sister in 2022. Here's how

Alfredo and Aylin were born 15 minutes apart. (Image credit: Natvidad Medical Centre)

In a rare occurrence, a set of California twins just celebrated their births on different days, months, and years.

On Friday evening, Fatima Madrigal and Robert Trujillo of California welcomed a son named Alfredo into the world on New Year's Eve at 11.45 pm and just 15 minutes later, right when the clock struck midnight, the couple welcomed Alfredo's twin sister, named Aylin, on New Year's Day.

In a press release from the Natividad Medical Centre, Madrigal explained her feelings behind her newborn kids' unique birthdays.

"It's crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays," she said. "I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight."

Fatima Madrigal with her twins Alfredo Antonio Trujillo and Aylin Yolanda Trujillo. (Image credit: Natividad Medical Centre)

Dr Ana Abril Arias, a family doctor at the Natividad Medical Group, added, "This was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career."

"It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022," she said. "What an amazing way to start the New Year!"

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are typically 120,000 twin births every year in the US. The births make up just over 3 percent of all births, the organisation states.

Alfredo and Aylin now join three older siblings — two girls and a boy. Madrigal said her oldest son is thrilled to have a brother, and the rest of their family is excited to meet the new additions.