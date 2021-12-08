Preity Zinta shares photo with her baby. Burp cloths and diapers, she's 'loving it all'

New mother Preity Zinta on Tuesday shared a photo with one of her newborns on Instagram with her trademark hashtag "ting".

This is the first time the 46-year-old actor and businesswoman — who had on November 18 announced the arrival of twins via surrogacy — shared a photo of one of her babies. In the photo, the newborn is safely bundled up, with the back to the camera.

Preity received a lot of love from friends and colleagues including Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Dino Morea, and Patralekha.

Fans too showered the new mother and her baby with a lot of love. Instagram user Ishika Huq-Hossain wrote "Enjoy every minute of it because they grow up so fast!" while health and beauty expert Deanne Pandey commented, "Awww, PZ! Mummy love in your eyes."

Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough shared the news of the birth of their twins in an Instagram post, two weeks ago.

“Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai, and Gia,” the post read.

The couple also celebrated Thanksgiving with the newborns and shared another post on Instagram. “Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating. So grateful for the two new additions to our family, grateful for our wonderful lives and for all our wonderful friends and family,” Preity Zinta wrote.

Gene Goodenough and Preity Zinta have been married since 2016. While the duo has made their home in Los Angeles, Preity Zinta frequently travels to India for work. There have also been talks of a comeback in Bollywood although Preity is yet to share any news on it.