17 pairs of twins set to start school at same time in Scottish town. 'It must be something in the water'

The town has aptly been named “Twinverclyde” due to the massive co-incidence. (Representative Image)

In a bizarre incident from the Scottish town of Greenock, Inverclyde, 17 sets of twins are ready to enroll at a primary school this fall, the New York Post reported.

The town has aptly been named “Twinverclyde” due to the massive co-incidence. St. Patrick’s and Ardgowan Primary are welcoming three sets of twins each into primary one this fall, marking a record year for twin intake — the second highest on record.

“It has become an annual tradition in Inverclyde, or Twinverclyde as we’ve become known, to welcome our twins into primary one,” Graeme Brooks, the depute provost at St Patrick’s, told Southwest News Service, adding that the community is “lucky to have so many incredible schools.”

The primary school held a dress rehearsal for the upcoming batch ahead of the academic year. “But schools are nothing without the children, staff and families who make them and it’s great to see some of the next generation coming through here today and I wish them all the very best as they embark on the next stage of their education journey,” Brooks quoted further.

According to the New York Post, Inverclyde has always been known for its high rates of twins, with 147 sets attending the local schools in the past decade.

In 2015, a whopping 19 pairs of twins began school at the same time.

Arlene Fulton, a local, is sending her 5-year-old twins to King Oak’s Primary this month. “Seventeen sets of twins is something else, it must be something in the water,” she said. “It’s such a big day, after a long wait for them to start its come in too quickly almost,” she added.