'Two iconic names come together': Air India after takeover by Tata Group

Tata Group said in a tweet that Air India's return to its fold was much awaited.

Moneycontrol News
January 27, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST
Air India has returned to Tata Group after nearly 69 years.

The Tata Group officially took over national carrier Air India from the Centre on January 27. In a tweet after the takeover, Air India said two iconic names have come together to undertake a journey of excellence.

Air India added that a brand-new chapter has unfolded for it. “Looking forward to soaring high propelled by our rich legacy and a shared mission to serve our Nation,” the airline tweeted. “Welcome Aboard Tata Group.”

Meanwhile, Tata Group said: “Your arrival was much awaited.”

Air India has returned to the conglomerate after nearly 69 years. It was founded by JRD Tata in 1932 and known as Tata Airlines before being converted into a public company.

History came full circle after Tata won a Rs 18,000-crore bid in October, 2021 to acquire the debt-laden airline.

The Tata Group takes full control of the airline. According the deal, Tata Group had to pay Rs 2,700 crore in cash and take over Rs 15,300 crore of the airline’s debt. The deal also includes sale of Air India Express and ground handling arm AISATS.
