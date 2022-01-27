Tata takes over Air India LIVE Updates | Tata Sons Chairman N Chandra to meet PM Modi shortly

Tata takes over Air India LIVE Updates | The Indian government is likely to hand over Air India to the Tata Group on January 27, nearly 69 years after it was taken from the conglomerate, officials said on Wednesday. With the due date just a day away, sentiments amongst the employees of the airlines range from skepticism to eagerness ahead for the takeover.

The government

had on October 8 last year sold Air India to Talace Private Limited - a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company - for Rs 18,000 crore following a competitive bidding process.

While some of the airline’s pilots have written to the management seeking corrections to deductions in their arrears and payment of the pending arrears, employees involved in the administration side of Air India are looking forward to operations getting more streamlined going forward.

Pilots working for the airlines earlier this week in a letter asked the airline’s management to rectify multiple deductions and recoveries that have been projected in the arrears statement of many pilots.

“The government in a rush to complete the handover process to the Tata group cannot cut corners. It is very disappointing how the airlines’ management is not putting its employees in the forefront of this transfer process,” a pilot Moneycontrol spoke to said.