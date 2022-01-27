Tata takes over Air India LIVE Updates | Tata Sons Chairman N Chandra to meet PM Modi shortly
Tata takes over Air India LIVE Updates | The government had on October 8 last year sold Air India to Talace Private Limited - a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company - for Rs 18,000 crore following a competitive bidding process.
Tata takes over Air India LIVE Updates | The Indian government is likely to hand over Air India to the Tata Group on January 27, nearly 69 years after it was taken from the conglomerate, officials said on Wednesday. With the due date just a day away, sentiments amongst the employees of the airlines range from skepticism to eagerness ahead for the takeover.
The government
had on October 8 last year sold Air India to Talace Private Limited - a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company - for Rs 18,000 crore following a competitive bidding process.
While some of the airline’s pilots have written to the management seeking corrections to deductions in their arrears and payment of the pending arrears, employees involved in the administration side of Air India are looking forward to operations getting more streamlined going forward.
Pilots working for the airlines earlier this week in a letter asked the airline’s management to rectify multiple deductions and recoveries that have been projected in the arrears statement of many pilots.
“The government in a rush to complete the handover process to the Tata group cannot cut corners. It is very disappointing how the airlines’ management is not putting its employees in the forefront of this transfer process,” a pilot Moneycontrol spoke to said.
Air India has till now cancelled eight flights and six flights scheduled to operate on January 19 and January 20, respectively.
Tata takes over Air India LIVE Updates | Tata Sons Chairman N Chandra to meet PM Modi shortly; meeting ahead of the Govt handover of Air India
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandra to meet PM Modi shortly; meeting ahead of the Govt handover of Air India, says CNBCTV18 Exclusive. Tatas to take over Air India today; current Air India board to resign. New Air Board to be constituted today. Tatas likely to appoint an expat From the global aviation industry as CEO. Air India Express- Air Asia India merger likely next week.
January 27, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
Tata takes over Air India LIVE Updates | Air India disinvestment to take place today
The disinvestment of national carrier Air India will take place on January 27, a top official of the airline said on January 24. In an email to employees, Air India's Director, Finance, Vinod Hejmadi said the closing balance sheet as of January 20 will be provided to the Tata group today, and if any changes are necessitated, it could be made by January 26.
"Air India disinvestment has been decided to take place on January 27th, 2022. Closing balance sheet on January 20 is to be provided today, January 24, so that it can be reviewed by Tata and any changes can be made on Wednesday," ANI quoted Hejmadi as stating in the email. Senior government officials who spoked to news agency PTI said Air India is likely to be handed over to the Tata group by this weekend.
Notably, the Tatas had won the bid last year to acquire the debt-ridden 'Maharaja'. The airline was sold to Talace Private Limited — a subsidiary of the Tata group’s holding company — for Rs 18,000 crore on October 8.
ADVERTISEMENT
January 27, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST
Tata takes over Air India LIVE Updates | 'JRD Tata would've been overjoyed': Ratan Tata's emotional note on Tatas winning Air India bid
Tata Group chairman emeritus Ratan Tata shared an emotional note after the salt-to-software conglomerate was declared as the winner of Air India bid on October 8. As the debt-ridden carrier returns to Tata fold after 68 years, Ratan Tata expressed rejoice over the homecoming moment by recalling Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata, who in 1932 started Tata Airlines which became Air India in 1946.
"Mr. J.R.D Tata would have been overjoyed if he was in our midst today," he said. "On an emotional note, Air India. under the leadership of Mr J.R.D Tata had, at one time, gained the reputation of being one of the most prestigious airlines in the world," Ratan Tata added. "Tatas will have the opportunity of regaining the image and reputation it enjoyed in earlier years," he further said.
The Centre, after deliberating upon the bids received from a consortium headed by SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh and Tata Sons, declared the latter as the winner. The Tatas had quoted an enterprise value of Rs 18,000 crore, which, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said, was well above the reserve price set by the government.
According to Ratan Tata, the company will have to take "considerable effort" to manage the airline, which has a net debt of Rs 60,000 crore. "While admittedly it will take considerable effort to rebuild Air India, it will hopefully provide a very strong market opportunity to the Tata Group's presence in the aviation industry," the 83-year-old former chief of Tata Sons said. "We also need to recognize and thank the government for its recent policy of opening select industries to the private sector. Welcome back, Air india! (sic)," he added.
January 27, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST
Tata takes over Air India LIVE Updates | Tatas take first step in Air India, to introduce enhanced meal service' in 4 flights today
The Tata Group has taken its first step at Air India by introducing "enhanced meal service" in four flights that will operate from Mumbai on Thursday, officials said. However, Air India flights will not be flying under the banner of the Tata Group from Thursday itself, they stated. The officials had told PTI that the Indian government is likely to hand over Air India to the Tata Group on Thursday, nearly 69 years after it was taken from the conglomerate.
However, while the "enhanced meal service" will be provided on four flights -- AI864 (Mumbai-Delhi), AI687 (Mumbai-Delhi), AI945 (Mumbai-Abu Dhabi) and AI639 (Mumbai-Bengaluru) -- on Thursday, the takeover will take place after Thursday, the officials clarified. After a competitive bidding process, the government had on October 8 last year sold Air India to Talace Private Limited -- a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company -- for Rs 18,000 crore.
The officials said the new date from which all Air India flights will fly under "Tata Group's banner or aegis" will be told to the employees later. The "enhanced meal service" will be served on Mumbai-Newark flight and five Mumbai-Delhi flights on Friday, they noted. The "enhanced meal service" - devised by the Tata Group officials -- will be expanded to more flights in a staggered and phased manner, the officials added.
January 27, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST
Tata takes over Air India LIVE Updates | Senior VP Nipun Aggarwal, CFO Saurabh Agrawal, group Corporate Secy Suprakash Mukhopadhyay may join A-I board
ADVERTISEMENT
January 27, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST
Tata takes over Air India LIVE Updates | Air India board directors will step down, and executives of Tata group will take charge of the airline
January 27, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
Tata takes over Air India LIVE Updates | Government sold Air India to Talace Private Limited - a subsidiary of the Tata Group on October 8
The government had on October 8 last year sold Air India to Talace Private Limited - a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company - for Rs 18,000 crore following a competitive bidding process.
January 27, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST
Tata takes over Air India LIVE Updates | Tata Group likely to take over Air India today
The Indian government is likely to hand over Air India to the Tata Group on January 27, nearly 69 years after it was taken from the conglomerate, officials said on Wednesday. With the due date just a day away, sentiments amongst the employees of the airlines range from skepticism to eagerness ahead for the takeover.