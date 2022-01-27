I feel very relieved; it has been a rollercoaster ride with legal challenges: DIPAM Secy on Air India sale

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said on January 27 that the Air India handover to the Tatas was rife with legal challenges and he is relieved that the process is now complete.

After the strategic disinvestment transaction of Air India successfully concluded today with the transfer of 100 percent shares of Air India to M/s Talace Pvt Ltd along with management control, Pandey said: “I feel very relieved today; it (Air India sale to Tata Group) has been a roller coaster ride with legal challenges. Quite relieved that Air India transaction stands closed.”

He added: “The final balance sheet has been prepared with non-core assets to be moved; broadly the debt to be taken over by the SPV has been repaid by the holding company. The Rs 15,300 crore of debt which was to be retained is being retained.”

