App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tamil Nadu woman finds long lost husband sharing videos on TikTok

Though the cops registered the FIR listing Suresh as a ‘missing person’, for years the man had remained untraceable.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A man from Tamil Nadu had abandoned his wife and ran away three years ago. He was identified and traced down recently and is undergoing counselling now, all thanks to controversial Chinese video sharing platform TikTok.

Interestingly, the Madras High Court had asked the Tamil Nadu government to ban further downloads of this mobile application. Yet, had it not been for TikTok, the woman would never have found her estranged husband.

Suresh, who was married to Jayapradha and is a father of two children, had abandoned his family back in 2016. Three years ago, the native of Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri village left for work and never returned, reported The Indian Express.

Close

Jayapradha had filed a missing person complaint with the police when no friend or relative of Suresh could help her track him down. Though the cops registered the FIR listing Suresh as a ‘missing person’, for years the man had remained untraceable.

related news

He was finally spotted by one of Jayapradha’s relatives who came across a video Suresh uploaded on TikTok, where he could be seen sharing the screen with a trans woman.

The relative was unsure if it was really Suresh, but when Jayapradha confirmed his identity, the Villupuram Police were alerted. They traced her husband and the trans woman in Hosur; the trans persons association in Villupuram helped them with the manhunt.

Speaking to the media a police officer privy to the case confirmed: “The trans woman was also in the video, and we traced them down with the help of the transgender association in Villupuram.”

Interrogation revealed that Suresh had left home because he was not happy with his family. He was working as a mechanic in a tractor company in Hosur and was courting a trans woman.

After counselling the couple, police sent both Jayapradha and Suresh home.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 06:28 pm

tags #India #TikTok #trends

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.