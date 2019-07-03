Tamil Nadu woman finds long lost husband sharing videos on TikTok

A man from Tamil Nadu had abandoned his wife and ran away three years ago. He was identified and traced down recently and is undergoing counselling now, all thanks to controversial Chinese video sharing platform TikTok.

Interestingly, the Madras High Court had asked the Tamil Nadu government to ban further downloads of this mobile application. Yet, had it not been for TikTok, the woman would never have found her estranged husband.

Suresh, who was married to Jayapradha and is a father of two children, had abandoned his family back in 2016. Three years ago, the native of Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri village left for work and never returned, reported The Indian Express.

Jayapradha had filed a missing person complaint with the police when no friend or relative of Suresh could help her track him down. Though the cops registered the FIR listing Suresh as a ‘missing person’, for years the man had remained untraceable.

He was finally spotted by one of Jayapradha’s relatives who came across a video Suresh uploaded on TikTok, where he could be seen sharing the screen with a trans woman.

The relative was unsure if it was really Suresh, but when Jayapradha confirmed his identity, the Villupuram Police were alerted. They traced her husband and the trans woman in Hosur; the trans persons association in Villupuram helped them with the manhunt.

Speaking to the media a police officer privy to the case confirmed: “The trans woman was also in the video, and we traced them down with the help of the transgender association in Villupuram.”

Interrogation revealed that Suresh had left home because he was not happy with his family. He was working as a mechanic in a tractor company in Hosur and was courting a trans woman.

After counselling the couple, police sent both Jayapradha and Suresh home.