    Tamil Nadu: Man slips into waterfall while posing for pics, remains missing

    Police and emergency services are still searching for the 26-year-old man who slipped into a raging waterfall while posing for photographs on Wednesday.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 05, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST
    A man slipped into the Pullaveli Falls of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (Image credit: YouTube)

    An outing to a waterfall in Kodaikanal turned tragic for Ajay Pandian on Wednesday afternoon when he lost his balance and slipped into the raging waters. Pandian, who works at a private estate near Kodaikanal, had visited Pullaveli Waterfalls with a friend, the Times of India reported.

    A video recorded by his friend on his cell phone shows that Pandian was posing near the waterfall when he lost his balance. It shows the 26-year-old lowering himself onto some rocks and turning around to look at the camera. Pandian, however, slipped into the waterfall while trying to adjust his position. His friend was heard shouting for help in the horrifying clip.

    Disturbing footage of the moment, captured on his friend’s phone, has been doing the rounds of the internet.

    According to The Hindu, Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Athoor and Dindigul launched a search for Pandian on Wednesday, which had to be suspended because of bad weather and the strong currents of the fall.

    The search resumed on Thursday, when rescue services from other neighbouring towns were also roped in for the operation coordinated by Forest, Revenue and Police departments.
    Tags: #Kodaikanal #waterfalls
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 04:11 pm
