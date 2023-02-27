Bengaluru man laid off by Swiggy bags new job, lists what helped him through tough time

The employee was laid off by Swiggy in January. (Representative image)

Ankit Paradise had worked as a senior marketing manager with Swiggy until he was laid off last month. While there are numerous accounts shared by professionals who have been laid off this season, Paradise's story stood out a bit because it was one of hope. He bagged a new job with a fintech firm last week.

This week, Paradise took to social media to thank all his connections who supported him and helped him find better employment opportunities.

"Last month I was impacted by sudden layoffs at Swiggy. The first few days were extremely difficult, there was an unending question of ‘why me’, random thoughts that break your confidence, and the anxiety of ‘what now?’" Paradise wrote on LinkedIn.

"What really helped me get through those tough times was the unending support of friends, family, and my professional network. I never knew that I would so easily be able to reach out to my super seniors from school, college, ex-colleagues, and managers and most of them were actively helping me with referrals, mentorship, and biggest of all they helped to stay hopeful."

Read more: 'I went from celebrating a promotion to being laid off': Ex-Swiggy employee

Paradise added that he felt privileged to be a part of such a helpful network. He thanked everybody who took the time to support him and also offered help to others who have been impacted by mass layoffs.

"The industry is still in a tough spot and I would like to offer help in any way I can," he said inviting others to reach out to him for any help related to finding a new job.

Swiggy, on January 20, fired 380 employees to rationalise business amid a tough venture funding market. The decision affected around 3 percent of its 6,000-strong staff.

Read more: Bengaluru customer gets midnight McDonald’s meal from Swiggy in 10 seconds