    Bengaluru customer gets midnight McDonald’s meal from Swiggy in 10 seconds

    This customer especially drove to a McDonalds outlet but still had to order on Swiggy.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 03:23 PM IST
    (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @caleb_friesen2)

    A Bengaluru resident's craving for McDonald's was swiftly fulfilled by Swiggy -- in much less than 10 minutes.

    Caleb Friesen, a Canadian who lives in Bengaluru, drove to an outlet in Koramangala recently for a midnight meal but was told they were no longer open.

    However, he noticed that a pick-window at the store was open, crowded with delivery persons.

    Determined not to leave without his meal, Friesen took out his phone and placed an order from Swiggy. He said a delivery person handed him his order within 10 seconds.