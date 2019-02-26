App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Surgical strike 2.0: Who is Yousuf Azhar? All you need to know about the man targeted by IAF airstrikes in Balakot

The camp that was destroyed was the largest JeM camp in Balakot and it was being led by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, brother-in-law of the terror group’s leader Maulana Masood Azhar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Timeline of the surgical strike: The IAF jets struck JeM hotbeds with 1,000 kg laser-guided bombs in Balakot at around 3.45 am, Muzafarrabad at around 3.48 am and Chakoti at around 3.58 am
Timeline of the surgical strike: The IAF jets struck JeM hotbeds with 1,000 kg laser-guided bombs in Balakot at around 3.45 am, Muzafarrabad at around 3.48 am and Chakoti at around 3.58 am
Whatsapp

IAF's airstrikes on the largest JeM terror camp in Balakot were targeted at nailing Maulana Yousuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, brother-in-law of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar.

Azhar, who led the terror training camp, also played a key role in the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814 to Kandahar, which eventually led to the release of Maulana Masood Azhar.

"In an intelligence led operation in the early hours of today, India struck the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot. In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated. This facility at Balakot was headed by MAULANA YOUSUF AZHAR (alias USTAD GHOURI), the brother-in-law of MASOOD AZHAR, Chief of JeM," India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said in a statement.

While it is not clear if Yousuf was among the casualty of the attack, intel suggests he is dead.

Yousuf has been on India’s hitlist for long for playing a key role in the IC-814 hijacking about 20 years ago. During the hijacking, Masood was lodged in a Jammu jail.

After the attacks, the Central Bureau of Investigation requested the Interpol to issue a red corner notice against the hijackers. The notice mentioned Yousuf’s birthplace as Karachi in Pakistan, and that he could speak both Urdu and Hindi fluently.

Yousuf's name also featured in the list of 20 fugitives, which India gave to Pakistan in 2002.

Three people were sentenced to life imprisonment in the case in 2008, however, Yusuf remained absconding.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 03:38 pm

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.