What an angry Sudha Murty wrote in letter to JRD Tata

Sudha Murty has been as the new "talk-of-the-town" in the past few days after her appearance in "The Kapil Sharma Show" where she revealed several incidents from her life.

One of them was Murty writing to JRD Tata regarding a notice posted at her institute of a job opportunity, which discouraged women from applying for the role.

"In 1974 I was doing MTech (Master of Technology) at the Tata Institute, Bangalore. I was the only girl in the class with all boys. I had done B.E. (Bachelor of Engineering) in 1972, even that year I was the only girl among other boys. I was then getting a scholarship to do PHD in America.

One day I was returning to my hostel and I read a notice on the notice board that read TELCO, Pune was inviting young, bright engineers with a good salary, but in the end they had mentioned that ladies students need not apply. It really made me angry. I was 23 years old, you tend to get angry more at that age," Murty said.

After reading the notice, Murthy wrote to JRD Tata, stating that if woman did not get a chance then India as a country would not progress.

"After reading that I went to the hostel, got a postcard and I wrote to JRD Tata sir. He used to come to our institute every year on 15th March to celebrate Tata’s birthday. I used to see him from far away," she added.

"In my letter I wrote to him, Sir, JRD Tata, when country was not independent that time your group started chemicals, locomotive, iron and steel industry, you are always ahead of time. In this society there are 50-50% men and women, if you don’t give an opportunity to women then you are cutting off the services of women, that means your country will not progress. If women don’t get an education and job opportunities, then a society or a country never rises, and this is one mistake of your company," she wrote.

The impact of her letter was substantial as Tata removed the policy after receiving Murty's letter.

