Straight out of a movie: Real-life 'Transformer' BMW impresses Anand Mahindra. Video

In a feat of engineering that seems straight out of a science fiction movie, a Turkish company named Letvision has crafted a real-life Transformers using a BMW car. The video of the car changing into a Transformer (like the alien robots from the iconic movies) caught the attention of billionaire industrialist Anand Mahindra who shared it on Twitter.

"A real-life 'transformer' developed & showcased by a Turkish R&D company. We should be having such fun at our R&D too!" the Chairman of Mahindra Group tweeted tagging Velu Mahindra, President of Automotive Technology at the company.

Mahindra’s tweet got over 8,000 likes in no time with users expressing astonishment at the never-seen-before tech marvel.



A real-life ‘transformer’ developed & showcased by a Turkish R&D company. We should be having such fun at our R&D too! @Velu_Mahindra ? pic.twitter.com/Ru1uK01RaA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 7, 2023

These creations, aptly termed "Letrons," were built by Letvision's squad of twelve engineers who toiled away in 2016 to conceive a fully-functional prototype named "ANTIMON." The car has been showcased at exhibitions, and the video is likely from one of them.

This creation commences its journey as an everyday BMW vehicle, albeit one not yet suited for the road. It soon defies convention and metamorphoses into a colossal robot with finger movements, arm gestures, and wrist action. And its drivable.

ANTIMON did not have a walking functionality when it was made, but future enhancements may be possible.

Letvision's ambitious plans extend beyond ANTIMON alone; they intend to build a diverse lineup of these robots, each poised to emerge from different BMW models.

Operating from Ankara, Turkey, Letrons is an offshoot of their parent company, Letvision. The parent company, which began as a startup and R&D enterprise, has been recognized and endorsed by the Ministry of Industry and KOSGEB.