Google Doodle pays tribute to Stephen Hawking on his birth anniversary

Google Doodle celebrates Stephen Hawking, the iconic physicist.

The Google doodle on January 8 marks the birth anniversary of the iconic physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking, who is known for his work on the origins of the universe.

Hawkins was born in Oxford in England in 1942 into a family of physicians. He went on to study at the University College in Oxford and then the Trinity Hall, Cambridge. He completed a PhD degree in theoretical physics and applied mathematics.

Hawkins did extensive work on the singularity theorem concepts and black holes. He received several awards for his work, including a lifetime achievement award for the contributions he made to science and culture.

While his career was full of accomplishments, Hawkins struggled with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive nervous system disease that eventually left him paralysed. Hawkins also lost his speech and used a speech-generate device to communicate.

Google Doodle Honours Hawkins’ undying spirit in the face of adversity. The doodle leads viewers to a video of an animated retelling of his life.

“My expectations were reduced to zero at 21,” Hawkins was heard saying in the video. “Since then, everything has been a bonus.”

The physicist went to say that though he cannot physically move because of his illness, he is free in his mind.

“I have spent my life travelling across the universe inside my mind. My goal is simple. It is the complete understanding of the universe. One of the basic rules of the universe is that nothing is perfect.”

The video ends with an uplifting message from Hawkins. “However bad life may seem, while there is life, there is hope.”