Veteran ESPN presenter Shaka Hislop collapses on live TV, crew rushes to help

ESPN presenter and former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop collapsed live on air during the channel's coverage of a pre-season friendly match between Real Madrid and AC Milan. The incident unfolded in Pasadena, California, where the game was being played in scorching 30-degree heat. Hislop was providing coverage from the touchline alongside host Dan Thomas when the alarming incident occurred.

In a video clip capturing the moment, 54-year-old Hislop can be seen wobbling before falling forward into Thomas and then onto the ground. A concerned Thomas immediately went for his rescue calling for urgent assistance, saying, "Shak. Shak. We need some help. We need a medic team."

A couple of nearby workers rushed to Hislop's aid.



The broadcast was promptly cut to a break by ESPN after the incident. The former Trinidad and Tobago international had become a respected sports presenter after his successful playing career.

ESPN later provided an update on Hislop's condition confirming the veteran presenter was stable and receiving medical attention. The specific cause of his collapse was not immediately disclosed.

ESPN, like many sports broadcasters, is known for its rigorous standards when it comes to ensuring the well-being of its presenters, athletes, and staff. The sweltering weather in California that day likely played a role in the incident.

Sports fans and colleagues of Shaka Hislop took to social media to express their support and well wishes for a speedy recovery.