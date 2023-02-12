English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma set to cross Rs 1-crore mark

    Smriti, Shafali, Harmanpreet, and all-rounder Deepti Sharma are set to earn anywhere between Rs 1.25 to 2 crore from teams that successfully bid for them.

    PTI
    February 12, 2023 / 08:10 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Prolific batters Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and teen sensation Shafali Verma are expected to spark bidding wars when they go under the hammer during the inaugural Women's Premier League auction on Monday.

    Among the overseas names, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Elysse Perry, Nat Sciver, Megan Schutt, and Deandra Dottin are some of the big names expected to enjoy a big payday.

    The five teams — Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, RCB, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz — will be bidding for 90 players in a list of 409.

    With a salary purse of Rs 12 crore per team for the first year and a squad size of 18 including six overseas players, at least 20 to 25 of the 60 Indian women set to be picked will command good auction prices.