Smriti Mandhana enrolls for B.com at university in Kolhapur

Indian women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has enrolled for a Bachelor of Commerce first year course at the Sanjay Ghodawat University in Kolhapur.

The 26-year-old southpaw said in a statement that she felt a "positive vibe" after visiting the campus and added that the university had all the required sporting facilities, as well.

“I felt a positive vibe after arriving on the campus. The university has all the sporting facilities I need. Therefore, it naturally becomes my first and only choice for completing my education," Mandhana said.

Initially, Mandhana intended to study science but could not pursue a course in that field due to her cricketing commitments. After completing her Class 12 studies, the left-handed opening batter had enrolled herself at a commerce college in her hometown of Sangli, but could not continue her studies due to a busy cricket schedule.

“She told us that she had to quit her studies as she was busy with her cricket. But she wanted to complete her graduation and would attend classes and write her papers, " an official at the university said.

On the cricket field, Mandhana was last seen in action at the Women's Premier League where she captained the Royal Challengers Bangalore, which finished in fourth on the points table.

Before that tournament, Mandhana also featured in the Indian team that reached the semifinals of the T20 World Cup in South Africa, where they lost to eventual champions Australia.

