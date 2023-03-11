Sania Mirza shares PM Narendra Modi's heartfelt letter, expresses thanks for 'inspiring words'

Sania Mirza thanked the PM for the gesture. (Image: AFP)

Tennis star Sania Mirza took to Twitter to share a heartfelt letter she received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi post her retirement from the game.

The sporting legend expressed gratitude to the PM for his "kind" and "inspiring" words and stated that she had taken great satisfaction in representing India to the best of her ability. She vowed to continue doing so in whatever task she takes up next.

"I would like to thank you Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for such kind and inspiring words. I have always taken great pride in representing our country to the best of my ability and will continue to do whatever I can to make India proud. Thank you for your support," Mirza wrote on Twitter, sharing the letter she received from PM Modi.



The tennis icon has left an 'indelible mark' on Indian sports and inspired a new generation of players, PM Modi said in the heartfelt letter.

"... you have left an indelible mark on Indian sports, inspiring the coming generation of athletes," PM Modi said at the beginning of his congratulatory letter.

Sania's victory, according to the PM, gave every Indian reason to be proud. The PM wrote, "I can say that you are India's pride, whose. success has filled the hearts and minds of every Indian with utmost joy."

"In your excellence, the world saw a glimpse of India's sporting prowess. When you began playing, India's tennis landscape was very different. What you did was to illustrate that more women can pursue tennis and excel in it. But, beyond that, your success also gave strength to several other women who wanted to pursue a career in sports but for some reason or the other were hesitant to do so. They became motivated by your success and were able to make a mark in sports. In one of your interviews, you said, "Even if I've inspired one young girl. mother, child to dare to dream, then I think my job has been fulfilled for what I've been placed here for." Be rest assured, you have more than fulfilled this noble and selfless goal," the PM said in his message.

PM Modi in reference to Sania's setbacks on the court said they only strengthened her resolve. He wrote, "Due to twists of fate, you had to cope with injuries, but these setbacks only strengthened your resolve and you overcame these challenges with flying colours."

Praising Sania's parents at the end of his letter, the PM said they gave her every opportunity to play and excel and also instilled strong principles.

He wrote, "I would also like to appreciate your parents for giving you all possible support to play. They have not only nurtured you to become a great player but also instilled strong values in you, something one can see in your various post-match speeches where you display utmost humility and sporting spirit."

The 36-year-old from Hyderabad ended her glorious career on February 21 after a first round defeat at the WTA Dubai Duty Free Championships.

Sania Mirza last week said she wants to be a part of the change in Indian tennis and is open to joining sports administration or even become a coach in future.

Sania, who turned Pro in 2003, walks out of competitive tennis with six Grand Slam titles, including three women's doubles with Swiss legend Martina Hingis.

She won two of her three mixed doubles with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi (2009 Australian Open and 2012 French Open). She won the US Open trophy with Bruno Soares.