English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Sania Mirza: A trailblazer like none other

    Coming from a family of cricketers, Sania Mirza's parents wanted her to take up sports. She tried skating, swimming and tennis. Tennis quickly won out.

    Abhishek Mukherjee
    January 28, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST
    Sania Mirza became the first Indian woman to win a WTA singles title in 2005. In 2009, she became the first Indian woman to win a Grand Slam - playing mixed doubles in the Australian Open with Mahesh Bhupathi that year. (Image source: Instagram/mirzasaniar)

    Sania Mirza became the first Indian woman to win a WTA singles title in 2005. In 2009, she became the first Indian woman to win a Grand Slam - playing mixed doubles in the Australian Open with Mahesh Bhupathi that year. (Image source: Instagram/mirzasaniar)

    Luisa Stefani had been waiting near the net as Sania Mirza returned Rafael Matos’ shot from the baseline. Her smash was too close for Rohan Bopanna to return. This course of action would have been routine – but for the fact that it brought the curtains on one of the most illustrious careers in Indian tennis.

    Sania Mirza will no longer play in Grand Slams. The world knew that before the Australian Open began, but as one opposition fell after another – Jaimee Fourlis and Luke Saville, then Makoto Ninomiya and Ariel Behar, then Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez, then Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski – the expectations soared back home.

    The nation that often cares for little beyond cricket woke up to catch her in action at half past six on a Friday.

    Mirza was 14 when she first paired with 20-year-old Bopanna in the mixed doubles. Twenty-two years later, they were out there for one final hurrah.
    It was not to be. There was no dream ending, but then, Mirza has probably scripted more fairytales than most athletes in Indian history.