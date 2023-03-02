'Nostradamus' Dinesh Karthik predicts Umesh Yadav's six during India vs Australia test. Watch

Dinesh Karthik is plays for the Indian cricket team and for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. (File)

Veteran cricketer Dinesh Karthik, was commentating the India vs Australia third test match, accurately predicted a six from Umesh Yadav casually, earning him the alias Nostradamus on Twitter.

Nathan Lyon was about to bowl the delivery to Yadav, when Karthik said that he would be going for a six.

"I think he's going to go for a six. It's either six or out," Karthik told his co-commentators.

And then Yadav hits a big one prompting a commentator to call Dinesh Karthik “Nostradamus”, a famous French astrologer and seer, best known for his book Les Prophéties, a collection of poetic quatrains apparently predicting future events. He lived in the 1500s.

Karthik doesn’t even budge and casually looks at his watch as surprise erupts in the commentator box indicating he was sure of the event.

“We LOVE it when this happens! Dinesh Karthik predicts the future!” ABC Sport tweeted with a clip of the viral video. Karthik reposted it saying, “I loved this moment... Hahah”.

Umesh Yadav was recalled to the side for the match and the star bowler hit 17 off just 13 deliveries, slamming two sixes and a four. The two sixes enabled him to tie with Virat Kohli for maximum sixes (24) in Test cricket.

He also took three crucial wickets for India on Day 2 of the match. India are currently leading by 75 runs on Day 2 end. They are leading the score 2-0 as well.