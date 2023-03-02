Australian cricket journalist tries Indore's poha, suggestions pour in on Twitter

Peter Lalor shared a photograph of the poha he ate in Indore. (Representative)

Australian cricket writer Peter Lalor is in India where he is covering the India vs Australia 3rd Test, ongoing at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. He happened to have some the city’s famous poha and shared his review with his Twitter followers.

“Indore’s famous Poha! Tastes as good as it was said to be. Next time you visit India come to Indore. I’m loving it,” Lalor wrote with a photo of the delicious poha.

The comment section was soon flooded with comments from Indore and other city residents suggesting the journalist various famous street food items and joints.



Indore’s famous Poha! Tastes as good as it was said to be. Next time you visit India come to Indore. I’m loving it. pic.twitter.com/06wE5ZPxox — Peter Lalor (@plalor) March 1, 2023

“Sev Phoha. But looks like they didn't add masala (dry powdered spices) to it. DO try it in the next round. All the tears and sweat will be worth it,” one user wrote.

“This is snack but Indore is famous for food. There is dedicated market in Indore where you can easily find all type of food. Next match is in Gujarat (Ahmedabad) Gujarati food is so yummy,” another wrote.

“Pete, glad to know you're in my beloved hometown. Hope you had jalebi too. I love poha and jalebi so much, it's in the name of my substack too. Hope you have a good time there,” read another comment.

Many suggested jalebi with poha while one user offered to take to journalist to a restaurant.

“I'll take you to 56 Dukaan Mate , it'd the tastiest thing you'll ever have,” they wrote.

Indore has risen to prominence in terms of street food, especially vegetarian, and is on the food bloggers’ recommended lists too.

India are currently leading by 75 runs on Day 2 end. They are leading the score 2-0 as well.