    Mumbai Indians welcomes Women's Premier League team to its growing 'One Family'

    Franchise owner Nita M. Ambani said it is a watershed moment in Indian cricket

    Moneycontrol News
    January 25, 2023 / 06:50 PM IST
    Mumbai Indians won the bid for the Mumbai city franchise for Rs 912 crore (Image: Mumbai Indians website)

    Mumbai Indians, owned by Reliance Industries Limited, was the second highest bidder at the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction with Rs 912 crore, and will operate the Mumbai franchise for a 10-year licence.

    Mumbai Indians is already the owner of the men's team for the last 15 years. Its women's team is now the fourth MI franchise, after Mumbai Indians, MI Cape Town, and MI Emirates.

    Welcoming the Women's Premier League team to its growing 'One Family', Mumbai Indians said in a statement that it is taking forward its commitment to support sports for women.

    The statement further said the newly introduced WPL is set to be a game changer for not only women’s cricket in India and across the globe but also women sportspersons in general.