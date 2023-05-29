IPL 2023: What happens if GT-CSK final is washed out on reserve day?

The 2023 IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad was forced to move into the reserve day on Monday after rain abandoned the game on Sunday.

Weather in Ahmedabad has emerged as the biggest talking point on Monday ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium after the game was washed out without a ball being bowled on Sunday, as persistent heavy left the umpires with no option but to abandon the game.

Here is expected weather forecast at Ahmedabad on Monday:

As per weather information website Accuweather, the sun is expected to be out in the city between 11 am to 4pm. Following that, Ahmedabad is likely to see lightning and rain at around 6 pm.

However, the good news is that the weather is expected to remain clear from 7pm to 11 pm, which coincides with the timings of the final.

What if the final gets washed out on reserve day

The rules for the final on the reserve day remain the same as was the case on Sunday. The cut-off time for a full 20-over match is 9:36 pm, following which if the game does not start we will start to lose overs.

For a five-over match to start, the cut-off time is 12:06 am. For a Super Over to happen to decide the winner, the cut-off time is 1:20 am.

If none of the above situations is possible and the final is called off on the reserve day as well, then Gujarat Titans will be declared winners of IPL 2023 since they finished higher than the Chennai Super Kings on the points table.

