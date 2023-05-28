IPL 2023 Final: Meme fest on Twitter as rain delays CSK vs GT summit clash

Groundsmen holding umbrellas near the covered pitch (PTI Photo)

A meme fest erupted on Twitter as cricket fans eagerly awaited the start of the IPL 2023 final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, which got delayed due to the unseasonal rainfall in Ahmedabad on May 28.

After a hot and humid day, a spell of incessant rainfall erupted in Ahmedabad, where the final-hosting venue of the Narendra Modi stadium is located, shortly before the toss at 7:00 pm. At the time of writing this report, the rainfall was still underway.

Here are some of the memes shared by Twitter users:

The Gujarat side, led by Hardik Pandya, was defeated in the first playoff match against MS Dhoni's CSK. The team, however, succeeded in securing a final berth after thrashing Mumbai Indians by 62 runs in the eliminator played on May 26.

GT held the home advantage in the finals, and enjoy a high winning rate at the Narendra Modi stadium.



Me and my boys watching rain instead IPL final match at Narendra modi stadium: pic.twitter.com/7vrv3T5KAD

— Fenil Kothari (@fenilkothari) May 28, 2023

The final match had evoked massive interest, as it not only culminates the two-month-long 16th edition of the Indian Premier League but could also possibly be the last match of the 41-year-old Dhoni.



Everyone is excited for the IPL final Meanwhile rain: pic.twitter.com/k9qIe7eT1A

— Darshannn (@D4Dramatic) May 28, 2023

The official Twitter handle of CSK could also not resist joining the meme fest as the downpour continued.



And has started to rain again! https://t.co/Fywx6u0MwL pic.twitter.com/Vmjpzs9xm8

— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 28, 2023

CSK and GT fans on social media took tongue-in-cheek jibes at each other, even as they shared the memes on rain.

Some of the sports fans also marked their frustration over the dry weather seen in Monaco, where the high-stake F1 race was underway, while the downpour in Ahmedabad could potentially act as a spoiler for the IPL final.



No rain at the Monaco where we want rain vs Rain at the ipl final where we don't want rain pic.twitter.com/sPhZHo69qG

— KSV5 (@Captainrex_95) May 28, 2023

A full 20-over match between GT and CSK is possible if the rain stops, and the game begins by 9:40 PM. If the match's start is delayed till as late as 12:06 AM, then a five-over match could be played.

In case of a further delay, a "super over" could also be played to decide the winner of the tournament, as per the rules. The cut-off time for the super-over is 12:56 AM.