IPL 2023: Stats | Virat Kohli scores 6th IPL ton, matches Chris Gayle's record

Virat Kohli is now joint top for the most centuries in IPL with 6 to his name.

The Hyderabad crowd was treated to a batting masterclass from Virat Kohli on Thursday, May 18, even if it came against their own side SRH. The right-handed batsman stroked a wonder 100, which he reached with a maximum over mid-wicket. Despite Kohli scoring the century that would condemn the home side to its ninth loss in the season, the fans gave him a standing ovation for the vintage knock.

As Kohli registered a record sixth ton in the IPL, the joint most in the cash-rich T20 competition alongside his good friend Chris Gayle, let us take a look at some of the stats of arguably India's greatest batsman over the last 15 years.

1- Kohli was not the only centurion last night as SRH's Heinrich Klaasen also scored a blistering ton in the first innings, to no avail unfortunately as it turned out. However, the duo became the first opposing pair to score 100s in the same IPL match. Two players scoring centuries in the same match has happened twice before, but they were from the same team; Kohli and AB de Villiers for RCB against Gujarat Lions in 2016 in Bengaluru, and David Warner and Jonny Bairstow for SRH against RCB in 2019 in Hyderabad.

6- Virat Kohli has joined former teammate and friend Chris Gayle at the top of the summit with six 100s in the IPL. This was Kohli's seventh T20 ton (including one for India), which is the most by an Indian in this format. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have six each.

872 - Faf du Plessis and Kohli have put on 872 runs between them in this year's IPL, which is the most by an opening pair in the history of the tournament. This duo is just a tad behind Kohli himself and de Villiers, who put on 939 in IPL 2016.

32 - Kohli is a chase master, something that is well-established. His IPL average across 35 innings while chasing 185-plus targets is a brilliant 32. He has scored seven fifties and two hundreds in the process. For India In T20s, Kohli averages 54.11 while chasing 185-plus, with five half-centuries to his name.