IPL 2023 final becomes most watched digital event globally, gets over 12 cr viewers on JioCinema

IPL 2023 final has become the most watched event on digital globally

TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 broke global records in sports viewing and became the most watched digital event globally.

The final match between Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni and Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya was watched by more than 12 crore unique viewers, JioCinema said.

JioCinema, the digital platform of Reliance Jio and streaming partner of IPL, saw a new world record as the final match of the IPL registered 3.21 crore peak concurrency. The steaming platform also registered over 1,700 crore video views during the 16th edition of IPL.

The platform registered over 2.5 crore downloads, a record for the most installed app in a single day. After the strong response through the first four weeks, JioCinema released 360-degree viewing feature, showcasing the power of immersive fan engagement on digital.

“Record-breaking scale on JioCinema combined with targeting, the flexibility of cost, measurement, interactivity, reach, and integration offered significant advantages to its sponsors and advertisers,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.

He added: "The remarkable engagement and participation on digital marks an inflection point in the industry where both viewers and advertisers have made their preference clear making it a turning point for the way viewership as well AdEx (advertising expenditure) is deployed going forward.”

More than 800 advertisers and 26 sponsors had come on board to advertise on JioCinema during IPL. The platform recorded the highest-ever number of advertisers on TATA IPL with more than 13 times the number of advertisers on broadcast TV. The 26 top brands partnered with JioCinema include Co-Presenting Sponsor Dream11; Co-Powered sponsors JioMart, PhonePe, Tiago EV, Jio; Associate Sponsors Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS, Oreo, Bingo, Sting, AJIO, Haier, RuPay, Louis Philippe Jeans, Amazon, Rapido, Ultra Tech Cement, Puma, Kamla Pasand, Kingfisher Power Soda, Jindal Panther TMT Rebar, Saudi Tourism, Spotify and AMFI.

More engagement was recorded on connected TV. JioCinema’s two-way interactivity on Connected TV (CTV) made it the preferred medium for premium urban households as its reach during the TATA IPL doubled that of HD TV within the first five weeks of the season, the streaming platform said.

JioCinema had over 40 advertisers on Connected TV exclusively including international brands, financial services, e-commerce, autos, B2C, B2B brands.

JioCinema had also launched fan parks across 30 cities during IPL 2023.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.