IPL 2023: Boult calls for caution against Russell, says need to be clear about plan against him

Andre Russell

Rajasthan Royals pace spearhead Trent Boult on Wednesday said they need to be clear in their plan against big-hitting Andre Russell, who returned to form against Punjab Kings in their last IPL match.

Russell was back to his best when he blazed his way to a 23-ball 42 to set up Kolkata Knight Riders five wicket win over Punjab Kings in their previous IPL match.

"Russell is one of the most destructive batters in T20 cricket. He has 600-plus sixes (603) in the format. He's a guy you need to be extremely clear about your plan," Boult said on the eve of their match against KKR.

"I've managed to get him out a couple of times. But you got to be very, very precise with how you bowl to him. He is a big player for KKR, Rinku Singh obviously has helped him and become a good death overs player as well," said the Kiwi speedster.

RR failed to defend 200-plus totals twice in their last three matches and Boult said it showed the quality of the tournament.

"It shows the standard of quality in the IPL at the moment. No score is safe, we have seen some incredible chases, 90 per cent of the games probably have come down to the last over. It's just high quality. You've got to respect players, it's been exciting cricket." Boult further said he has a lot to offer and is looking forward to bowl at the iconic Eden Gardens.

"I would love to take more wickets. it's a tough format. I've enjoyed some success at the start of the tournament. I think I've a lot to offer, I'm taking every game as it comes," Boult, who has picked up 10 wickets from eight matches this season, said.

"The wicket also has pace and bounce does swing around a little bit, I personally enjoy bowling here," he said.

Having endured four losses in last five matches, RR are facing must-win scenarios in their remaining three games, and Boult said it's time to shift the momentum.

"We have had some great games, last four losses one of those games. I always believe it's a momentum game, it's time to flip that momentum."