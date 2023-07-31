England win fifth Test against Australia to draw Ashes 2-2

Australia's wicket keeper Alex Carey sweeps a ball from England's Moeen Ali on day five of the fifth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London on July 31, 2023. (AFP Photo)

England beat Australia by 49 runs to win the fifth Test at The Oval on Monday and end the Ashes series all square at 2-2.

Australia, chasing 384 to win, collapsed from 264-3 to 334 all out, with England's retiring paceman Stuart Broad taking the final wicket.

England did the bulk of the damage when, after a rain break of more than two hours, they took four Australia wickets for 11 runs in 19 balls.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali took three wickets on his way to innings figures of 3-76 and all-rounder Chris Woakes ended with 4-50.

Broad, England's all-time leading Ashes bowler, then polished off the tail.

Australia, as the holders, had already retained the Ashes but they remain without an Ashes series win in England since 2001.