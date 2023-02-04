English
    Dravid’s success as coach doesn’t surprise me: former India coach John Wright

    According to Wright, in order to make collective magic, the players must feel that their coach genuinely cares for them, individually and as a team.

    Vimal Kumar
    February 04, 2023 / 06:57 AM IST
    John Wright with Rahul Dravid (Image: News18)

    Playing 82 Test matches and 149 ODIs is a fine accomplishment for any player. Over and above that, being the first Kiwi batsman to go past 5,000 Test runs makes John Wright one of his country’s all-time greats.

    In India, Wright is highly respected because of his stint as the first overseas coach who brought new methods and ideas which heralded a new era under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly. Moneycontrol.com spoke to the genial Kiwi recently on his India stint, his rapport with Indian legends, and much more. Here is an edited excerpt.

    Vimal: Having spent so much time in India, I think you understand some Hindi? So, can I conduct this interview in Hindi?

    Wright 1: My Hindi is not very good. I am reminded of team meetings when the boys would talk in Hindi and I used to get a bit lost. The reason that I never really engaged as much as I should have with the language is that I didn't think I was going to last that long as the coach. I learned a little bit from everyone, but not much, but I always thought it was very important in our team meetings that everyone contributed and cared for the junior players like Yuvraj and a few others.