Fight breaks out between fans during DC vs SRH IPL match. Video

Spectators fight inside the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo credit: (Image: Screengrab from video tweeted by @_VishwajitPatil)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi on Saturday witnessed a close finish with the visitors holding their nerve to win the game by 9 runs.

Emotions among spectators inside the venue, however, were running high as a video on Twitter showed fans fighting in one section of the stadium and it is only towards the end of the video that other spectators come in to stop the brawl.

In the game, SRH amassed 197 for 6 in their 20 overs after winning the toss and batting first with all-rounder Abhishek Sharma making a 36-ball 67 and wicket-keeper Heinrich Klassen scoring 53 runs in 28 balls.

In reply, DC looked in control to overhaul the score with all-rounder Mitchell Marsh making a 39-ball 63 and wicket-keeper Phil Salt scoring 59 runs in 35 balls. But the hosts' middle-order could not offer the required support to the top-order allowing SRH to claw their way back into the match and eventually DC to 188 for 6 in their 20 overs and taking home the two points.

DC next face reigning champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Tuesday while SRH take on Kolkata Knight Riders at home on Thursday.

