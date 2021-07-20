WHO chief says all must play part to beat COVID in Olympics message

WHO source: Reuters

World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a Tokyo Olympics Twitter message on Tuesday that COVID-19 can be defeated if all play their part.

"Glad to be in Japan to address the International Olympics Committee," Tedros said in his tweet. "I've come with a simple but urgent message: we can defeat COVID-19, but only if everyone plays their part.

"May these Tokyo 2020 Olympics be a source of hope and unity to achieve vaccine equity and end the pandemic."

IOC President Thomas Bach had said earlier that Tedros would be in Tokyo on Wednesday and deliver a speech to IOC members.

The WHO has advised Japanese organisers and the IOC on health measures to be taken by participants and at venues during the event from July 23 to August 8.

Earlier this month, Maria van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on COVID-19, told reporters it was urging organisers to take precautions to stem the spread of the coronavirus.