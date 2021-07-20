MARKET NEWS

WHO chief says all must play part to beat COVID in Olympics message

The WHO has advised Japanese organisers and the IOC on health measures to be taken by participants and at venues during the event from July 23 to August 8.

Reuters
July 20, 2021 / 03:51 PM IST
WHO source: Reuters

World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a Tokyo Olympics Twitter message on Tuesday that COVID-19 can be defeated if all play their part.

"Glad to be in Japan to address the International Olympics Committee," Tedros said in his tweet. "I've come with a simple but urgent message: we can defeat COVID-19, but only if everyone plays their part.

"May these Tokyo 2020 Olympics be a source of hope and unity to achieve vaccine equity and end the pandemic."

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

IOC President Thomas Bach had said earlier that Tedros would be in Tokyo on Wednesday and deliver a speech to IOC members.

Earlier this month, Maria van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on COVID-19, told reporters it was urging organisers to take precautions to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Reuters
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Olympics #coronavirus #Sports #Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus #WHO #World News
first published: Jul 20, 2021 03:41 pm

