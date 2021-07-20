MARKET NEWS

July 20, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE updates: India reports 30,093 new COVID-19 cases - lowest daily figure in 4 months

Coronavirus News LIVE updates: The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.68 percent. It has been less than three percent for 29 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.06 percent.

India recorded 30,093 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 125 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,11,74,322, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 4,14,482 with 374 daily fatalities, the lowest in 111 days, while the active cases have declined to 4,06,130, the lowest in 117 days. The
active caseload comprises 1.30 percent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.37 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A decrease of 15,535 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. As many as 17,92,336 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 44,73,41,133. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,03,53,710, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.33 percent, the data stated. Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 41.18 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. it went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
  • July 20, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in country surpasses 41 crore: Health Ministry

    The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 41 crore, the Union health ministry said on Monday. The ministry said that according to the 7 pm provisional report, 47,77,697 vaccine doses have been administered on Monday. It said that 22,38,900 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,48,075 vaccine doses were given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Monday.

    Cumulatively, 12,73,70,809 persons in the age group 18-44 years across the country have received their first dose and 50,58,284 their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Three states -- Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

    Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said.

  • July 20, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | 52.67 lakh doses administered in India on July 19

    More than 52.67 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on July 19, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 41.18 crores. On the 185th day of the vaccination drive on July 19, 33.76 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 18.90 lakh people were given their second dose. The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

  • July 20, 2021 / 10:36 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | WHO assessing Covaxin data for EUL; Decision date "to be confirmed"

    The World Health Organisation, which is currently reviewing Bharat Biotech's application for an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, has said it is assessing the data of the jab. In an update on its website, the WHO, which began rolling data on July 6, said the date for a decision on the jab is yet "to be confirmed".

    Rolling data allows the WHO to start its review right away, as information continues to come in, to accelerate the overall review process. Suchitra Ella, joint managing director of Bharat Biotech, had recently said the EUL process is a step closer to the final decision on Covaxin's "global acceptance" as the rolling data was slated to begin in July.

    She also, in a tweet, said the company was working closely with the WHO for inclusion of Covaxin in its EUL and approval is not expected to be a long drawn process as cell line and majority of Bharat Biotech's facilities have already been audited and approved by the global health watchdog for BBIL's other vaccines in the past. The city-based vaccine maker recently said it concluded the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy from Phase 3 trials. The jab demonstrated 77.8 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2 per cent protection against the B.1.617.2 Delta variant, it said.

  • July 20, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | PM Modi likely to hold meeting with floor leaders of all parties today to discuss COVID handling and vaccination policy

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a meeting with parliamentary leaders of all political parties today to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the immunisation programme, reports said. The reports emerged on the first day of Monsoon Session of Parliament, which witnessed vociferous protests from the Opposition benches leading to repeated adjournments of both the Houses.

    The anti-BJP bloc is geared up to corner the government over an array of issues, including the alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 second wave. Sources linked to news agency ANI said the government is likely to invite "floor leaders of all parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha" for the meeting with PM Modi. The leaders would be given a presentation of Centre's COVID handling and the vaccination policy would be discussed with them, the report added.

  • July 20, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | India reports 30,093 new COVID-19 cases - lowest daily figure in 4 months

    India recorded 30,093 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 125 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,11,74,322, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 4,14,482 with 374 daily fatalities, the lowest in 111 days, while the active cases have declined to 4,06,130, the lowest in 117 days. The active caseload comprises 1.30 percent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.37 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

    A decrease of 15,535 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. As many as 17,92,336 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 44,73,41,133. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,03,53,710, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.33 percent, the data stated.

    Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 41.18 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. it went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

  • July 20, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Tokyo Olympics reports first case of volunteer testing positive for COVID-19

    The Tokyo Olympic organisers on Tuesday announced the first case of a Games volunteer testing positive for COVID-19 along with seven more contractors associated with the event here. Five athletes, three of them staying at the Games village, have tested positive for the virus till Monday. The volunteer who has returned a positive test is based in Iwate prefecture.

    The total number of Games-related COVID infections has risen to 67 with the addition of nine more cases to the official list. The showpiece opens on July 23 and will go on till August 8. Games volunteers are directly involved in assisting its operations before, during and after the event. They play an active role in helping create the excitement among fans and assist athletes in managing logistics.

    With seven added to the list on Tuesday, the total number of infected contractors associated with the Games has gone up to 36. On Monday, Czech beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic became the third athlete at the Olympic Games Village to test positive for COVID-19, while an American alternate woman gymnast training in Chiba prefecture also got infected.

    This came after South African footballers Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi and video analyst Mario Masha tested positive for the virus on Sunday. The Games will be held behind closed doors amid tight health safety protocols to try and ensure that they do not end up being a super spreader event as is being widely feared.

  • July 20, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Myanmar targets higher vaccinations as COVID-19 cases soar

    Myanmar's military-controlled health ministry expects half of the population to be vaccinated against COVID-19 this year, state media reported on Tuesday, a day after authorities announced a record tally of coronavirus deaths. The inoculation target comes as the Southeast Asian nation's effort to contain an exponential rise in infections has been thrown into chaos by the turmoil since the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February.

    The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar reported that only about 1.6 million people had been inoculated out of a population of 54 million, but said "vaccines are constantly being imported to ensure that 100% of the population is fully vaccinated". The report said that about 750,000 Chinese vaccine doses would arrive on Thursday and more over the following two days.

    The United Nations said in a report on Monday it was stepping up efforts to combat an "alarming spike" in COVID-19 cases and expected Myanmar to receive enough vaccines via the COVAX facility this year for 20% of the population. Myanmar registered a record 281 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, and 5,189 new infections, state-run MRTV Television reported, citing health ministry figures.

    But medics and funeral services say the real toll is much higher than the military government's figures, and crematoriums are overloaded. Illustrating the extent of the spread of the virus, China on Tuesday reported its highest daily tally of new infections since January, mostly linked to Chinese nationals returning to Yunnan province from Myanmar.

    Zaw Wai Soe, health minister of the National Unity Government (NUG), which was set up as a shadow government by opponents of army rule, was quoted by the U.S.-funded RFA (Radio Free Asia) website as saying that up to 400,000 lives could be lost if swift action was not taken to slow infections. The junta's critics also say lives have been lost because of its restrictions on some private oxygen suppliers in the name of stopping hoarding. Reuters was unable to reach the health ministry or a junta spokesman for comment on the outbreak and the response.

  • July 20, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Over 80% Ahmedabad population has COVID-19 antibodies: Survey

    A serological survey of around 5,000 people from different parts of Ahmedabad city in Gujarat has revealed that 81.63 per cent of the sampled population had developed antibodies against COVID-19, officials said on Monday. People who have taken both doses of coronavirus vaccines had high levels of seropositivity as compared to those who were yet to be inoculated, they said, citing findings of the recent survey.

    The survey to detect seropositivity for antibodies against SARS-CoV2, which causes COVID-19, was conducted by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) between May 28 and June 3, when the second wave of the pandemic was subsiding. Seropositivity essentially means the presence of antibodies in the blood serum.

    "We carry out serosurveillance studies at regular intervals to detect antibodies. Overall, 80 per cent seropositivity has been detected in the general population of Ahmedabad. Those who took both the doses had high levels of seropositivity as compared to those who took none," said AMC Medical Officer of Health Dr Bhavin Solanki. 

  • July 20, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | US states to unveil $26 billion opioid settlement with drug distributors, J&J: Sources

    US state attorneys general are expected this week to unveil a $26 billion settlement resolving claims that three major drug distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson helped fuel a nationwide opioid epidemic, people familiar with the matter said. Distributors McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and AmerisourceBergen Corp would pay a combined $21 billion, while Johnson & Johnson would pay $5 billion. New York on Tuesday is expected to announce the distributors have agreed to a $1 billion-plus settlement with the state, a source said.

    The ultimate settlement pricetag could fluctuate depending on the number of states and political subdivisions that agree to the deal or reject it and pursue litigation on their own in hopes of a bigger payout down the line. More than 40 states are expected to support the nationwide settlement, two sources said. States will have 30 days to decide whether to join the global accord then more time to try to convince their cities and counties to participate in the deal, the sources said.

    McKesson has previously said that of the $21 billion the three distributors would pay over 18 years, more than 90% would be used to remediate the opioid crisis while the rest, about $2 billion, would be used to pay plaintiffs’ attorney fees and costs. Several states have passed laws or reached agreements with their political subdivisions to govern how settlement proceeds would be allocated in the event of a nationwide settlement. The financial terms are in line with prior disclosures by the three distributors and J&J about what they expected to have to pay following long-running settlement talks.

  • July 20, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | India offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine; no consensus on indemnity clause yet: Sources

    India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX global vaccine sharing programme, but it is not clear when the jabs will arrive in the country as a consensus on the indemnity clause is yet to be reached, sources said. The government last week said that it is working actively with vaccine manufacturer Moderna to see how its vaccine can be made available in the country.

    Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was granted emergency use authorisation by India's drug regulator last month. "India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX global vaccine sharing programme," a source said. However, there is no clarity so far when the shots would be available in India as "the talks are still on and a consensus on the indemnity issue is yet to be reached," a source said.

    On the availability of Moderna vaccine in the country, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul had recently said the government is working actively with Moderna to see how its vaccine can be imported and made available in the country. "...to and fro (talks) are going on over the contractual specifics. Discussions have not yet concluded. 

    We are making efforts as to it happens at the earliest. We are now expecting to hear from them anytime. Currently, they have to respond to some of the points we have made and we will take it forward," he said on Friday. According to sources, the Indian government has put forth certain conditions for finalising the indemnity clause contract and has sent it to the US drug manufacturer for their perusal.

  • July 20, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Vaccine drive only in 58 Mumbai centres on July 20, says BMC citing dose shortage

    The COVID-19 vaccination drive will remain suspended in all but 58 centres in Mumbai on July 20 due to a shortage of doses, a civic official said. There are 309 civic and state-run vaccination centres in the metropolis and a full-scale drive will begin once fresh stocks come in, he said. A statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said 65,24,84 people have been administered vaccine doses, including 14,96,498 who have got the second dose as well.

  • July 20, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | 39 fully vaccinated students of govt medical college hospital test positive for COVID-19

    At least 39 fully vaccinated medical students of the Government Medical Hospital here have tested positive for COVID-19, hospital authorities said. The medical college, closed due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, was reopened on June 1 and the first batch of the students reported back to the campus on June 5. The second batch of 175 students arrived on June 6, among whom the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed the same day, the authorities said. When the cases started rising, the authorities conducted COVID tests for all students of that batch on July 17.

    They were allowed to go home after 20 of them tested positive for the virus. Three batches of the students are staying back in the campus as their examination is now underway, they said. Nineteen students in these batches have tested positive for COVID-19. "A total of 39 medical students have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 6.

    All of them had taken two doses of the vaccine," a hospital authority told PTI. The students who tested positive have been admitted to the hospital. They have been allowed to appear for the theory examination in specially arranged rooms. Besides them, 17 students of the Dental college in the Medical College campus have also tested positive for coronavirus, they said.

