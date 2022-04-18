English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Watch: Umran Malik's 4-wicket haul in IPL match's last over. Shashi Tharoor says he will terrify 'angrez'

    Umran Malik became just the fourth bowler after Irfan Pathan in 2008, Lasith Malinga in 2009 and Jaydev Unadkat in 2017 to bowl a maiden in the final over of an IPL innings.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 18, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST
    Umran Malik is among the handful of Indian bowlers to breach the 150 kmph barrier. (Image: Twitter.com/SunRisersHyderabad)

    Umran Malik is among the handful of Indian bowlers to breach the 150 kmph barrier. (Image: Twitter.com/SunRisersHyderabad)


    Umran Malik, the SunRisers Hyderabad pacer, while bowling in the death displayed skills that can easily go down as one of the greatest last overs played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

    Malik, a raw fast bowler from Jammu and Kashmir, took four wickets in the last over and gave no runs, limiting opponents Punjab Kings to 151 all out. In the four overs he was handed the ball in the match last night, Malik gave only 28 runs.

    At 151/6 Punjab Kings wanted to secure some boundaries and with Odean Smith and Kagiso Rabada at the crease, it didn’t seem like a tough task.

    Then came Malik with the ball. In quick succession, Malik dismissed Smith in the second ball of his over. Then Rahul Chahar was bowled next as the stumps went flying. Vaibhav Arora came in next and was gone in a similar manner.

    Only Arshdeep Singh managed to hit the ball and push it to short cover for the final delivery, but was run out. He gave no runs to PBKS in the last over.

    Close

    Related stories

    Watch the spectacular last over here:

    Twitter was all praise for the 22-year-old star bowler with many, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor saying he should be in the Indian men’s squad.

    Telangana Rashtra Samiti working President KTR too lavished praises on Malik and called it “probably the best ever over in IPL”.

    “Umran Malik makes sure you don't take your eyes of the ball even when watching television. Exhilarating stuff,” Ravi Shashtri tweeted.




    Malik won player of the match for his outstanding bowling and SunRisers won the game as well.

    Umran Malik became just the fourth bowler after Irfan Pathan in 2008, Lasith Malinga in 2009 and Jaydev Unadkat in 2017 to bowl a maiden in the final over of an IPL innings.

    He also delivered the fastest delivery of the match last evening.

    Last season, he notched up a speed of 152.95 kilometres per hour against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the fastest delivery by an Indian in the IPL’s history. The reason why the 150 kmph delivery is so significant is because not many Indian fast bowlers have managed to breach the barrier.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #IPL #Sunrisers Hyderabad #Umran Malik
    first published: Apr 18, 2022 01:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.