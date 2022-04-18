Watch: Umran Malik's 4-wicket haul in IPL match's last over. Shashi Tharoor says he will terrify 'angrez'

Umran Malik is among the handful of Indian bowlers to breach the 150 kmph barrier. (Image: Twitter.com/SunRisersHyderabad)

Umran Malik, the SunRisers Hyderabad pacer, while bowling in the death displayed skills that can easily go down as one of the greatest last overs played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Malik, a raw fast bowler from Jammu and Kashmir, took four wickets in the last over and gave no runs, limiting opponents Punjab Kings to 151 all out. In the four overs he was handed the ball in the match last night, Malik gave only 28 runs.

At 151/6 Punjab Kings wanted to secure some boundaries and with Odean Smith and Kagiso Rabada at the crease, it didn’t seem like a tough task.

Then came Malik with the ball. In quick succession, Malik dismissed Smith in the second ball of his over. Then Rahul Chahar was bowled next as the stumps went flying. Vaibhav Arora came in next and was gone in a similar manner.

Only Arshdeep Singh managed to hit the ball and push it to short cover for the final delivery, but was run out. He gave no runs to PBKS in the last over.



Stumps were flying, catches being taken and there was a lot of pace courtesy Umran Malik!

Not a run scored in the final over of the innings and Malik ends up with figures of 4/28 #PBKSvSRH #TATAIPL #Umranmalik #Cricket #JammuExpress pic.twitter.com/z242QL3K1Y — Choudhary Furqan Mehboob (@ch__furqan) April 17, 2022



We need him in India colours asap. What a phenomenal talent. Blood him before he burns out! Take him to England for the Test match greentop. He and Bumrah bowling in tandem will terrify the Angrez! #UmranMalik https://t.co/T7yLb1JapM

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 17, 2022



What an unbelievable spell full of raw pace #UmranMalik

Take a bow young man By far probably the best ever over in IPL pic.twitter.com/nxZdBQyOVv — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 17, 2022



Umran Malik makes sure you don't take your eyes of the ball even when watching television. Exhilarating stuff. @IPL @SunRisers #UmranMalik #SRHvKKR pic.twitter.com/LPwx1Nzh4b

— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 16, 2022



What a spell for Umran Malik Possibly a game-changing over for @SunRisers with 4 wickets and no runs! @PunjabKingsIPL has a massive task at hand to contain SRH. The bowlers can do it, but they need to show up. #IPL2022 #PBKSvSRH

— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 17, 2022



Umran Malik calling swiggy before every match pic.twitter.com/hvtln1ljCt

— Savage (@arcomedys) April 15, 2022

Watch the spectacular last over here:Twitter was all praise for the 22-year-old star bowler with many, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor saying he should be in the Indian men’s squad.Telangana Rashtra Samiti working President KTR too lavished praises on Malik and called it “probably the best ever over in IPL ”.“Umran Malik makes sure you don't take your eyes of the ball even when watching television. Exhilarating stuff,” Ravi Shashtri tweeted.

Malik won player of the match for his outstanding bowling and SunRisers won the game as well.

Umran Malik became just the fourth bowler after Irfan Pathan in 2008, Lasith Malinga in 2009 and Jaydev Unadkat in 2017 to bowl a maiden in the final over of an IPL innings.

He also delivered the fastest delivery of the match last evening.

Last season, he notched up a speed of 152.95 kilometres per hour against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the fastest delivery by an Indian in the IPL’s history. The reason why the 150 kmph delivery is so significant is because not many Indian fast bowlers have managed to breach the barrier.





