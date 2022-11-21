Watch: Qatar, Ecuador fans clash at FIFA World Cup 2022. Here's what happens next

The Qatar and Equador fans buried the hatchet and filmed a video of them apologising to one another. (Image credit: @Brytneymar/Twitter)



Ecuador cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory over the host side Qatar on Sunday thanks to a double strike from captain Enner Valencia. However, tensions boiled in the first half for one Qatari fan with the score reading 2-0.

An Ecuador fan, Peter, got up and started taunting the home fans by gesturing "money money money" with his hands. One Qatari fan took objection to his actions and furiously asked Peter to "shut up" and "shut your mouth and sit down". With the incident threatening to boil over, the Ecuadorian asked the angry home fan to relax.

And all seemed to be well as the duo buried the hatchet and filmed a video of them apologising to one another and exchanging pleasantries.

Qatar vs Ecuador

South American side Ecuador opened its FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with 3 points as it outclassed the home side to register a 2-0 win. Ecuador was never in doubt of the win, as it relentlessly attacked the home side's half. Captain Enner Valencia scored twice and even had a goal ruled out for offside as the home side had no answer to Ecuador's attack. It could have been a bigger victory for the South Americans had they taken their many other chances, but the team would be happy to walk away with 3 points on Sunday evening.