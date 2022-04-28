'Hurricane' Umran Malik's 5-wicket haul against Gujarat Titans in IPL gets Twitter applause

Umran Malik is among the handful of Indian bowlers to breach the 150 kmph barrier. (Image: Twitter.com/SunRisersHyderabad)

Umran Malik is back at it again. The SunRisers Hyderabad pacer has once again displayed exemplary fast-bowling skills at the IPL match against Gujarat Titans. However, his stunning 5-wicket haul was not enough to catapult the team into a win and saw a close defeat against Hardik Pandya’s team that is at the top of the table.

In the four overs Malik was handed the ball, he took five wickets and gave only 25 runs amplifying calls for him to be sent to the Indian men’s national team.

Malik, a raw fast bowler from Jammu and Kashmir, was just in the news for his spectacular four-wicket haul in a match against Punjab Kings around 10 days back. He took four wickets in the death over and gave no runs, limiting his opponents to 151 all out. In the four overs he bowled in that match, Malik gave only 28 runs.

During Wednesday’s match, Malik picked up the wickets of Shubman Gill, skipper Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha who was batting at a stunning 68 off 37 deliveries, David Miller and Abhinav Manohar. One of Malik’s fiery bouncers hit Pandya in the upper arm which he shrugged off after a while.

Malik bowls at over 150 kmph, a feat rarely achieved by bowlers in the game.



Dale Steyn is the happiest man currently watching Umran Malik dominate with pace. pic.twitter.com/FaDl955WpG

— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 27, 2022

Coach and fast bowling great Dale Steyn was seen smiling with pride as Malik took wicket after wicket. Malik even emulated Steyn’s way of celebrating after picking up a wicket.

Twitter was all praise for the 22-year-old star bowler with many, including Congress leader P Chidambaram saying the BCCI should give him an exclusive coach.

"The Umran Malik hurricane is blowing away everything in its way. The sheer pace and aggression is a sight to behold. After today's performance there can be no doubt that he is the find of this edition of IPL," he tweeted.



The BCCI should give him an exclusive coach and quickly induct him into the national team

— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 27, 2022

"The BCCI should give him an exclusive coach and quickly induct him into the national team," Chidambaram added.

During the last match too, Chidambaram’s party colleague Shashi Tharoor had also called for Malik’s induction into the national team.

Read: Watch: Umran Malik's 4-wicket haul in IPL match's last over. Shashi Tharoor says he will terrify 'angrez'



Umran Malik is rising @SunRisers

— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 27, 2022



Maiden five-wicket haul for Umran Malik - he has arrived with his pace. pic.twitter.com/p0SGpkcFYz

— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 27, 2022



Send some scouts to Jammu. There must be more where he came from! #UmranMalik

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 27, 2022



Seriously, a big thanks to SRH from all cricket lovers in India for hiring Dale Steyn to groom Umran Malik.

— Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) April 27, 2022



#UmranMalik remember the name

Take a bow to Dale Steyn sir, who has faith on Umran Malik. Now let's see his consistency and accuracy with sheer Yorker. World cricket ready to handle the Speedstar..#SRHvsGT

Teacher Student pic.twitter.com/bLhDqek7pz — Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) April 27, 2022



Umran Malik's bowling speed on wicket deliveries:

Shubman Gill - 144.2kmph.

Hardik Pandy - 145.1kmph.

Wriddhiman Saha - 152.8kmph.

David Miller - 148.7kmph.

Abhinav Manohar - 146.8kmph. - PACE IS PACE...!! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 27, 2022

Here are some more Twitter reactions:Umran Malik has picked up 15 wickets so far and is only behind Yuzvendra Chahal in the race for the Purple Cap -- the award given to the highest wicket-taker of the season.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes