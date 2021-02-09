MARKET NEWS

Twitter celebrates Sarah Thomas as she becomes first woman referee at Super Bowl

Sarah Thomas, who was also the National Football League (NFL)’s first full-time female official in 2015, became the first woman to referee at the Super Bowl on February 7.

Moneycontrol News
February 09, 2021 / 07:17 PM IST
Sarah Thomas became first woman to officiate at Super Bowl. (Image: Twitter/ NFL)

Sarah Thomas became first woman to officiate at Super Bowl. (Image: Twitter/ NFL)


Sarah Thomas made history by becoming the first woman to referee at the Super Bowl. She was a down judge during the game.

The 47-year-old woman, who was also the National Football League (NFL)’s first full-time female official in 2015, became the first woman to referee at the Super Bowl on February 7.

Thomas had made her regular-season debut when Houston Texans had hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on September 13, 2015. The first playoff game she officiated was in 2019.

She was also the first woman to officiate an important college football game and a Big Ten stadium.

Social media users, including Jill Biden, cheered her for breaking the grass ceiling and inspiring generations to come once again.






TAGS: #National Football League #Sarah Thomas #Sports #Super Bowl #United States
first published: Feb 9, 2021 07:17 pm

