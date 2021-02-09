Twitter celebrates Sarah Thomas as she becomes first woman referee at Super Bowl

Sarah Thomas became first woman to officiate at Super Bowl. (Image: Twitter/ NFL)



Sarah Thomas will make history as the first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl. #SBLV pic.twitter.com/9AmsgjC7Qr

— NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2021

Sarah Thomas made history by becoming the first woman to referee at the Super Bowl. She was a down judge during the game.

The 47-year-old woman, who was also the National Football League (NFL)’s first full-time female official in 2015, became the first woman to referee at the Super Bowl on February 7.

Thomas had made her regular-season debut when Houston Texans had hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on September 13, 2015. The first playoff game she officiated was in 2019.

She was also the first woman to officiate an important college football game and a Big Ten stadium.

Social media users, including Jill Biden, cheered her for breaking the grass ceiling and inspiring generations to come once again.

Great to see a Female referee at the #SuperBowl .. About time— Anthony Tierney (@anthonytierney) February 8, 2021



A breaking-the-glass-ceiling day for the first female referee to ref in the Super Bowl. — Laura (@Bookworm) February 8, 2021



Congrats to Sarah Thomas of Brandon, MS for being the first female referee to officiate a #SuperBowl. Way to go Sarah, I love seeing you out on the field! https://t.co/NEx5UsTN5p— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) February 8, 2021



You can be anything you put your mind to! Thank you Sarah Thomas, hard work and determination = success. First female referee of a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/NUsvlaAfA1 — S. Pedersen (@PRNPedersen) February 7, 2021



Shout out to Sarah Thomas, the first female referee in a Super Bowl way to be an awesome role model for girls and women everywhere! #WomenInSports— Kaitlyn Giles (@GilesKait) February 8, 2021