T20 World Cup: Who fills in for Jasprit Bumrah?

The Men in Blue will be without Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming T20 World Cup, in Australia. The fast bowler suffered a back injury that has ruled him out for the next couple of months.



While it is near impossible to replace a bowler of Bumrah's calibre, India still needs to fill that one spot the 15-man list.

Deepak Chahar, who is in the reserves, looks like the obvious choice, given that he is in the standby list. However, replacing Bumrah isn't a simple matter of promoting Chahar to the final 15. He will have to contend with the experienced Mohammed Shami and the temperamental Mohammed Siraj.

Let us look at each candidate in a bit more detail and rate their chances of a seat on the plane.

1) Mohammed Siraj

Fast and furious, Siraj is part of the pace battery that has found success in away Test matches over the last couple of years. His T20 record, however, leaves a lot to be desired. Even though he's played only a handful of games, he is prone to leaking runs in the shortest formats. He was originally dropped from the Asutralia and South Africa T20 squads, but has made it to today's matchday squad in the third T20 against the latter owing to Bumrah's absence.



Matches: 5



Wickets: 5



Economy: 10.45



Average: 41.8



Strike Rate: 24



He is unlikely to be the first choice replacement as there are more economic options than him.

Chance: 2.5/5

2) Avesh Khan



Matches: 15



Wickets: 13



Economy: 9.11



Average: 32.46



Strike Rate: 21.38



A quick bowler who can surprise batsmen with his pace, Avesh Khan is among the reckoning for the final spot. However, he was dropped from the two recent T20 bilateral series owing to a poor show in the Asia Cup. He, too, has the bad habit of conceding runs and will be further down the pecking order to replace Bumrah.

Chance: 2/5

3) Umran Malik



Matches: 3



Wickets: 2



Economy: 12.44



Average: 56



Strike Rate: 27



Quickest in the list but also the least experienced at the international level, Umran Malik is least likely to board the plane to Australia. He has only recently emerged onto the international scene after a breakthrough season at the IPL. However, it hasn't been a great start to his India career with the bowler getting clobbered in each of his three matches. It's way too early for the very rapid Malik and he will not be making it to the World Cup

Chances: 0.5/5

4) Mohammed Shami

The most experienced bowler of the lot, Shami has quietly emerged as a favourite despite not even making it to the standby list. He has turned out 17 times for India in the shortest format and picked up 18 wickets.



Matches: 17



Wickets: 18



Economy: 9.55



Average: 31.56



Strike Rate: 19.83





He is a veteran in India colours, across formats, and he will primarily battle Deepak Chahar for the final spot. The only thing going against Shami is the fact that Chahar has been involved in the South Africa series unlike him. Still, he is a very strong candidate owing to his experience.Chance: 4/5

5) Deepak Chahar

The Chennai Super Kings pacer has racked up the most number of matches for India in this list. He is also the most economical of the bunch with a superior average and strike rate. He is currently on the standby list and many fans expect him to leapfrog Shami and the rest into the final 15. However, if there is one cause of concern for the selectors it would be his pace. Chahar isn't as quick as Shami and on bouncy, fast pitches of Australia, the selectors might think differently.



Matches: 23



Wickets: 28



Economy: 7.8



Average: 23.39



Strike Rate: 17.57



But all said and done, his stats don't lie and he had an economical outing against South Africa. Today's final T20 against South Africa is an audition for Deepak Chahar, and a good performance today will help seal the deal.Chances: 4-4.5/5