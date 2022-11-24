Ronaldo becomes first male player to score in five FIFA World Cups

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo greets teammates in the bench after being replaced by Joao Mario during a World Cup group H soccer match against Ghana at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

There is no keeping him away from the headlines - be it giving explosive interviews or breaking records. And Ronaldo's back at it yet again, this time for becoming the first man in history to score at five different World Cups. His first first World Cup goal came in 2006, when he converted a penalty against Iran. 16 years later, it was destiny that his record breaking goal came courtesy of yet another penalty - this time against Ghana.

Playing his first match following his exit from Manchester United, all eyes were on him as he started Portugal's quest for World Cup glory. His first chance came in the 9th minute, but Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was quick off his line to deny Ronaldo, diving at the Portuguese captain’s feet to smother the ball.

Three minutes later Ronaldo was given yet another opportunity to score when a cross from the left of the box found him unmarked as he rose above everyone else. But he missed the regulation header, sending the ball wide of the post. Ronaldo did finally find the net in the 31st minute again, but the goal was disallowed as he was penalised for a foul on the Ghanian defender.

But Ronaldo finally had his moment in the 61st minute after he went down in the box after a challenge from Ghana's Salisu. Although it looked like the slightest of touches, the referee was quick to point to the spot. A resolute Ronaldo converted the spot-kick through sheer power as he blasted the ball past a diving Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Ronaldo scored one goal at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, another at the 2014 tournament in Brazil, and four in Russia in 2018. He also extended his men's record tally of international goals to 118. The only other player to score in five World Cup's is Brazil Forward Marta who scored in five Women's World Cups.