Now, football fans can also own their dream team on this new fantasy gaming platform

Live sports are making a comeback after months of a halt due to coronavirus-led lockdown. And with that fantasy gaming platforms are also gaining traction.

After Indian Premier League (IPL), another major league Indian Super League (ISL) has started and now football fans can make their dream team on fantasy platforms.

One such platform is Twelfth Man which was launched in April this year.

A product of NxGn Sports Interactive, a startup operating in the sports and entertainment space, Twelfth Man is a football-only fantasy sports platform.

The platform which currently follows the freemium model and gives the users an option to play for free has 600,000 users on the platform.

In early September, the platform had around 90,000 to 100,000 monthly active users (MAUs).

When asked why a football-only fantasy sports platform, Kush Desai, Founder of NxGn Sports Interactive said: "I am a lifelong football fan. I got into fantasy gaming through Fantasy Premier League which I was playing since ninth grade. I always wanted to do something around football in the fantasy sports space. And then I saw fantasy gaming picking pace in India. However, all the big companies have got a large user base for cricket. And I felt that India needed a football-only platform."

He also pointed out the 2019 FIFS-KPMG report which notes that football is the second most played sports on fantasy gaming platforms.

In addition, ISL as a league also enjoys huge popularity in India. One metric to gauge the league's popularity is the TV viewership data.

"TV viewership saw over 50 percent growth during the sixth season of ISL with the league registering 28 billion viewing minutes on Star Network channels, which is the official broadcaster of the ISL," according to Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC).

Plus, video streaming platform Disney+Hotstar saw 58 percent growth in terms of viewership as the league recorded 19 million digital viewership last year as compared to 12 million in 2018.