NGA vs ISL FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Nigeria beat Iceland to stay alive in the tournament

Full time! The referee blows his whistle signaling the end of the game. What a completely different half of football this was from Nigeria. They didn't manage a single shot on goal in the first half but came out all guns blazing in the second. Musa was the hero for them with two beautifully taken goals while Sigurdsson missed an opportunity to get his team back in the game when he sent his penalty over the bar. Nigeria can make it to the next round with a win against Argentina in their final group game.