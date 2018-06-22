NGA vs ISL FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Nigeria beat Iceland to stay alive in the tournament

Live now
Jun 22, 2018 10:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
89' Substitution - Nigeria: Etebo - out ; Iwobi - in
87' Substitution - Iceland: Gunnarsson - out ; Skulason - in
85' Substitution - Nigeria: Iheanacho - out ; Ighalo - in
75' Goal!!! Musa (NGA): Nigeria 2 - 0 Iceland
70' Substitution - Iceland: Bodvarsson - out ; Sigurdarson - in
65' Substitution - Iceland: R Sigurdsson - out ; Ingason - in
47' Goal! Musa (Nga): Nigeria 1 - 0 Iceland
45' Substitution - Nigeria: Idowu - out ; Ebuehi - in
44' Yellow card! Idowu (Nigeria)
Starting line-up
That's it from us folks! We hope you enjoyed our coverage of the game. Join us again tomorrow as we bring you all the action from the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Till then it's goodbye.
Full time! The referee blows his whistle signaling the end of the game. What a completely different half of football this was from Nigeria. They didn't manage a single shot on goal in the first half but came out all guns blazing in the second. Musa was the hero for them with two beautifully taken goals while Sigurdsson missed an opportunity to get his team back in the game when he sent his penalty over the bar. Nigeria can make it to the next round with a win against Argentina in their final group game.
90'+6' Iwobi gets the ball on the edge of the area and makes space before firing a shot on goal. It's blocked however and goes out for a throw in.
90'+4' Mikel is flat on his back as he seems to have injured his hand while trying to rob the ball off Magnusson. Nigeria have made all three changes and will have to play with 10 men if Mikel cannot continue.
90' +3' Nigeria continue to deny Iceland of the ball as Iwobi tries to make a run into the Iceland area but is pegged back by the Iceland defense.
90' +6' We have six minutes of added time mostly due to the stoppage for that head injury to Sigurdsson. Can Iceland conjure up something special here?
89' Substitution - Nigeria: Etebo - out ; Iwobi - in
88' Nigeria are still pouring forward as they look to score. Iceland are unable to hold onto the ball long enough to create any good chances.
87' Substitution - Iceland: Gunnarsson - out ; Skulason - in
85' Substitution - Nigeria: Iheanacho - out ; Ighalo - in
82' Missed! What a miss! Sigurdsson one of Iceland's most experienced stars fires the penalty over the bar. That could've brought Iceland right back into the game.
81' Penalty! Ebuehi catches Finnbogason inside the area and the Iceland players appeal for a penalty but the referee is unmoved. The VAR intervenes and the referee goes to the sideline to check the footage. He returns to the ground and points to the penalty spot.
75' Individual brilliance by Musa! Moments after hitting the crossbar Musa picks up a clearance from his left back and went galloping into the area. Halldorsson had to step out to meet him but once he committed himself Musa rounded him before firing it past two defenders on the goal line.
75' Goal!!! Musa (NGA): Nigeria 2 - 0 Iceland
74' Denied by the bar! Musa once again picks up the ball at the edge of the area and fires a curling shot towards the goal. Halldorrson is completely beaten by the curl on the shot but it crashes into the crossbar and out.
71' Nigeria win another corner and Balogun rises highest to meet it but his header is a couple of feet above the bar. There is still plenty to come from this game.
70' Substitution - Iceland: Bodvarsson - out ; Sigurdarson - in
68' Gislason receives the ball with his back to the goal. He turns and creates space before pulling the trigger but the shot is well wide of the goal.
65' Ragnar Sigurdsson finally makes way after picking up that nasty head injury. Meanwhile, Moses fires a shot towards goal from the right side of the area but it flies just above the crossbar.
65' Substitution - Iceland: R Sigurdsson - out ; Ingason - in
62' Gislason plays a quick give-and-go but is brought down by Ndidi. Sigurdsson takes the resulting free-kick but Uzoho steps out to collect the ball at the back post.
58' Iceland fire two quick crosses into the area but Nigeria manage to clear both times. The Iceland fans have once again begun the Thunderclap as they rally behind their team.
56' What a shot! Ndidi fires a powerful shot from distance. The ball took a deflection and was dipping into goal but Halldorsson tips it over the bar.
55' Iceland are back on the attack following that stoppage in the game and Sigurdsson has a big claim for a penalty turned down. The ball hit Ebuehi on the elbow inside the area but the referee waves play on.
49' Sigurdsson is down on the pitch and has to receive treatment after being caught on the head by Musa's knee as the striker was wheeling away in celebration. He's back on the pitch heavily bandaged to stop the bleeding from the back of his head.
47' Gunnarsson sends in a long throw into the area and Nigeria manage to head it clear and they break with speed for the counter. Moses races down the right flank and crosses the ball for Musa. The striker brilliantly brings it under control with a great first touch and then fires the ball into the back of the net catching it on the bounce with a powerful volley.
47' Goal! Musa (Nga): Nigeria 1 - 0 Iceland