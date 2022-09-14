English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Nifty Makes A Smart Recovery
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis ruled out of India tour due to injuries

    While Starc has been suffering from a knee injury, Marsh and Stoinis have been ruled out due to ankle and side issues respectively.

    PTI
    September 14, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST

    Australia will miss the services of Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stoinis in the three-match T20 International tour of India after the trio was ruled for the series on Wednesday due to injuries.

    While Starc has been suffering from a knee injury, Marsh and Stoinis have been ruled out due to ankle and side issues respectively.

    According to cricket.com.au, the injuries are minor but Cricket Australia took the decision not to risk the players keeping in mind the T20 World Cup to be played at home, starting next month.

    The recent development will further deplete the Australian squad as David Warner has already been rested for the tour.

    The Australian selectors have included Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams and Sean Abbott as replacements for Starc, Marsh and Stoinis.

    Close

    While Marsh and Stoinis suffered the injuries during the ODI series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand, Starc’s was a late exclusion following a scan on his knee on Wednesday.

    Australia will play three T20s against hosts India at Mohali on September 20, Nagput on September 23 and Hyderabad on September 25.

    After the whirlwind India tour, Australia are set to play T20 series against the West Indies and England in the build-up to the T20 World Cup.
    PTI
    Tags: #cricket #India #Marcus Stoinis #Mitchell Marsh #Mitchell Starc #Sports
    first published: Sep 14, 2022 01:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.