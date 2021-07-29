MARKET NEWS

Mirabai Chanu back home after two years, tweets picture of herself enjoying ‘ghar ka khana’

The weightlifter from Manipur who gave the country its first medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by winning the silver medal in the women’s 49 kg category returned to her home in Imphal on July 28.

Moneycontrol News
July 29, 2021 / 09:47 PM IST
Mirabai Chanu, 26 (Image: Reuters)


Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu is finally back home after two years. The weightlifter from Manipur who gave the country its first medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by winning the silver medal in the women’s 49 kg category returned to her home in Imphal on July 28.

She took to Twitter to share images of her family and penned an emotional caption that has won the hearts of thousands of Indians.

Read: Mirabai Chanu could get Gold at Tokyo Olympics 2020; winner Hou Zhihui to be tested by anti-doping authorities

Chanu wrote: “This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of two years is beyond words. I am grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach this level.”

The tweet has garnered over one lakh likes since and has been retweeted by nearly 7,000 users of the microblogging platform.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu put out another tweet late on July 29 stating nothing beats homemade food. Sharing a picture of herself savouring generous helpings of homemade food, the athlete wrote: “That smile when you finally eat ghar ka khana after 2 years.”

Within an hour, this tweet too has got more than 22,000 likes.
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Olympics #Mirabai Chanu
first published: Jul 29, 2021 09:47 pm

