Mary Kom to lead 14-strong Indian boxing team in Boxam International tourney

The highly-competitive tournament will feature 19 nations with their Tokyo-bound boxers. The Indian team will consist of eight men and six women pugilists, including nine Olympic qualified boxers.

PTI
February 28, 2021 / 07:03 PM IST
Mary Kom.

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom will spearhead a 14-member Indian boxing in the Boxam International tournament in Castellon, Spain from March 1 to 7. According to a release issued by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), the Indian contingent left for Spain in early hours on Sunday.

Besides Mary Kom, the team also has Commonwealth Games silver medallist Manish Kaushik (63kg). The duo are key highlights of the Indian team as they are set to make a return to the ring for the first time since the Asian Olympic Qualifiers held in Jordan in March last year.

The highly-competitive tournament will feature 19 nations with their Tokyo-bound boxers. The Indian team will consist of eight men and six women pugilists, including nine Olympic qualified boxers.

Young boxer Jasmine, who was highly-impressive during the national camp, is also accompanying the boxers for her maiden senior tour. She will participate in the women's 57kg category.
