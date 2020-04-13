Lockdown impact | Will the wait for IPL fans continue? Check out various possibilities for the league

With many states increasing the duration of the lockdown, the future of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) is up in the air.

While BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is likely to take a call on the future of the league today, experts think that October-November is the best period to host it.

"The best window for the IPL now seems to be October-November. The T20 World Cup in Australia scheduled from October 18 to November 15 is unlikely to happen till all of the corona problem gets resolved worldwide. That will open up a possible window when no other major cricket event is scheduled and players would be available," Sandeep Goyal, Chairman, Mogae Media, told Moneycontrol.

He added that "the only problem with the rescheduling in autumn will be that the various cricket boards may not release their players for fear of the virus".

The Ministry of Home Affairs in its travel advisory in March had said that all existing visas issued to nationals of any country will stand suspended till April 15 and this came into effect from March 13.

So, it is likely that IPL may be scheduled in the second half of 2020 and there is also a possibility that only Indian players will play the league. But what is certain is that if and whenever IPL takes place audience turnout in stadiums will be low.

Only on TV?

"If the IPL does happen, it will be a TV event only with no packed stadiums. Post lockdown also, social distancing will stay as a norm and having thousands in close proximity in stadiums will not be allowed by the government," he said.

This means that ticketing revenue, approximately Rs 400 crore, is at stake along with Rs 50 crore from the fan parks.

"The IPL is so lucrative for everyone. BCCI, franchises, players and sponsors. Hence, it may get staged just for the money to keep flowing," said Goyal.

Star India, the broadcast rights holder, sold ad inventory worth Rs 2,100 crore, will not get money for the booked inventory if IPL gets cancelled.

Players will not get their salaries as franchises pay them depending on their presence in the league.

And IPL, unlike Wimbledon, has no insurance cover protecting it from the losses suffered due to COVID-19.