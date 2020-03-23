Coronavirus pandemic | IPL cancellation will hit the league’s valuation hard: Report

The coronavirus outbreak has forced sports bodies across the world to postpone their respective tournaments or matches and if this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) is cancelled, then it will have a major effect on its brand valuation.

According to a recent Duff and Phelps report, cancellation of this year's IPL will hit the league's brand value hard as sponsorship revenues may not grow at desired levels next year due to this setback.

The outbreak has already led to cancellations of many sporting events and even the fate of Tokyo Olympics remains uncertain.

However, the final decision regarding IPL is yet to come which could be possibly taken on March 24 during a conference call between IPL franchisees and BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India).

So, if the league gets cancelled which is a high probability looking at the present situation of the virus spread, what will be the impact on IPL?

In this case, IPL ecosystem value will decrease by 10 percent to 15 percent or around $700 million to $1,000 million.

How much will the cricketers lose if the 13th edition of IPL doesn't see the light of day?

According to experts, the overall loss of cricketers around the world could be over Rs 600 crore. And it looks like Indian cricketers will suffer major losses. This is because the combined contract value of 121 Indian cricketers is approximately Rs 358.15 crore.

If there will be no matches then players will not get their salaries as franchisees restrict salary payments to number of appearances of a player during the tournament.

What if IPL commences on April 15, the new date decided for the league?

In this scenario as well, the league will suffer losses.

The study estimates IPL's brand value to reduce by three percent to five percent or $200 million to $350 million if the league starts at a later date.