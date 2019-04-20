App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 06:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

IPL 2019 SRH vs KKR match 38 preview: Team news, where to watch, betting odds, possible XI

The battle for the play-offs will heat up when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Hydearabad

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A top-heavy Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to tame an Andre Russell-reliant Kolkata Knight Riders in a high pressure clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 21. Despite SRH having played one match less, both teams have eight points .

The hosts snapped their three-match losing streak with a win over table leaders CSK, and KKR now need to do the same having lost their last four games.

The race to the play-offs is heating up and both sides know the value of a win at this juncture.

A rampaging Russell and Nitish Rana almost pulled off a miraculous win against RCB  after the KKR top-order left them with too much to do in the death overs. Russell even questioned the team's decision to send him lower down the order when the likes of Robin Uthappa struggled. There is little doubt that the KKR think tank will be working overtime to get back to its winning ways.

The hosts too have concerns of their own, mainly their over-reliance on openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, who will be leaving at the end of the week to join England's World Cup.

When the opening duo has fired, SRH have done well. But on other occasions the middle-order has let them down. The World Cup-bound Vijay Shankar is due for a big score and so is captain Kane Williamson.

However, Bairstow defended his team's middle-order batsmen.

"We have got some fantastic players in our middle-order and David and I have done a fairly good job at the top. There are players who are in the World Cup team. Yusuf Pathan's records speak for itself. There is a reason why they have done so well in the last couple of years," said Bairstow.

Asked on how they plan to tackle the Russell threat, he added: "We could bowl someone like Rashid Khan or Sandeep Sharma, who executes slower balls so well. Russell is playing well no doubt, but at the same time he is still human, he can still get out."

"If we can concentrate on what we do well, if are able to play the way we did against Chennai (Super Kings) the other day, and put on a complete performance together then we should be in a good place. The pitch has been brilliant here," Bairstory said.

Match Details:

Timing – 4pm

Venue – Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Where to watch – Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online viewers can catch the action live on Hotstar


Head to head:


In the 16 matches that the two teams have played against each other KKR has won 10 and SRH has managed 6 wins.


Team News:


No fresh injury concern for either side.


Prediction


KKR seem to be well-rounded  and much balanced squad for this fixture. and could win this match.


Betting odds (bet 365)


Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1


Kolkata Knight Riders: 4/5


Other popular bets on the match can be checked on oddschecker


Pitch Report: 


Two tracks of contrasting nature have been used so far this season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. One pitch has assisted quick runs, while the other has been a sluggish track where run scoring has not been easy. It would be interesting to  see which track is chosen for this match.


Moneycontrol Dream XI: David Warner,  Jonny Bairstow, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem.


Players to watch out for:


Andre Russell (KKR)


ipl 2019, rcb vs kkr, andre russell


The West Indies all-rounder has scalped 7 wickets and scored 377 runs this season.  KKR players could draw inspiration from the 30-year-old.


David Warner (SRH)

IPL 2019 KXIP vs SRH David warner fifty



 The Australian opener has hit 5 fifties and amassed 450 runs this season.



Points Table 


On the points table, SRH are fifth by managing to score 8 points from 8 matches. KKR are sixth with 8 points in 9 fixtures. Check the entire points table here.


(with PTI inputs)


First Published on Apr 20, 2019 06:11 pm

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kolkata Knight riders #Sunrisers Hyderabad

